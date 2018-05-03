Owen J. Roberts 7, Boyertown 4 >> Morgan Twaddell drove in four runs to head the Wildcats’ plate attack in their come-from-behind PAC Liberty Division win over the Bears.
Sam Walsh was Roberts’ winning pitcher, scattering six hits with four strikeouts. Kylie Hertzler was Boyertown’s leading hitter, her 3-for-3 outing highlighted by a home run and double.
Daniel Boone 12, Fleetwood 2 >> Taylor Henderson pitched the Blazers to victory over the Tigers, scattering six hits and two runs over five innings while striking out three and walking one.
Comments
Recent News
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 2 hours ago
Macnamara’s faceoff prowess helps North Penn possess win over Souderton
TOWAMENCIN >> Momentum is everything in lacrosse. It’s easy to build momentum and then...
-
Baseball/ 3 hours ago
Reporter Baseball Roundup: Kirwin’s near no-hitter helps North Penn win 7th straight
Danny Kirwin’s no-hitter was snapped with two outs in the bottom of the seventh...
-
‘General’ Daly leads Haverford assault
HAVERFORD >> It’s been several years now that Cole Lukasiewicz and Jack Daly have...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 4 hours ago
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Boyertown clinches PAC playoff place with win over Norristown
Boyertown 21, Norristown 1 >> The Bears had 21 different goal scorers in their...
-
Softball/ 4 hours ago
Mercury Softball Roundup: Twaddell, Owen J. Roberts rallies past Boyertown, 7-4
Owen J. Roberts 7, Boyertown 4 >> Morgan Twaddell drove in four runs to...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Perkiomen School books return to Tri-County League final
Perkiomen School climbed out of an early deficit Thursday when it hosted Collegium Charter...
-
Top Story/ 4 hours ago
Delco Baseball Roundup: Levis’ perfect bunt lifts Delco Christian in extras
Cole Levis’ walk-off bunt in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Delaware County...
-
Phoenixville, Pottstown softball team up for pediatric cancer fundraiser
POTTSTOWN >> The true winner was the cause: To raise funds to help deal...
-
Top Story/ 4 hours ago
Radnor advances to next round in district tournament
Max Safanov got things started by winning the No. 1 singles match in straight...
-
Softball/ 4 hours ago
Delco Softball Roundup: Martin leads Bonner & Prendie over O’Hara
Bonner & Prendergast keeps rolling along in the Catholic League. The reigning champions scored...
-
Perkiomen Valley finally overcomes OJR, makes PAC playoffs at Wildcats’ expense
BUCKTOWN >> For years, the Perkiomen Valley lacrosse team had worked for an opportunity...
-
Garnet Valley, Radnor headed for showdown
Madi McKee and Reagan Nealon recorded hat tricks to help Garnet Valley stay in...