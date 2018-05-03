Mercury Softball Roundup: Twaddell, Owen J. Roberts rallies past Boyertown, 7-4

Owen J. Roberts 7, Boyertown 4 >> Morgan Twaddell drove in four runs to head the Wildcats’ plate attack in their come-from-behind PAC Liberty Division win over the Bears.

Sam Walsh was Roberts’ winning pitcher, scattering six hits with four strikeouts. Kylie Hertzler was Boyertown’s leading hitter, her 3-for-3 outing highlighted by a home run and double.

Daniel Boone 12, Fleetwood 2 >> Taylor Henderson pitched the Blazers to victory over the Tigers, scattering six hits and two runs over five innings while striking out three and walking one.