Mercury Baseball Roundup: Perkiomen School books return to Tri-County League final

Perkiomen School climbed out of an early deficit Thursday when it hosted Collegium Charter in Tri-County League baseball playoff action.

Their subsequent 10-3 victory enabled the Panthers to book their return trip to Monday’s TCL championship game.

The winners of 23 straight league titles had four-run innings in the third and fourth to swing the game in support of starting pitcher Zach Smith, who gave up three hits and zero earned runs in a complete-game effort. At the plate, Smith went 2-for-3 with a double, Sam Glavin had three hits and three RBI, Garrett Knowles had two hits and two RBI and Manny Ariza doubled and drove in three.

Perkiomen (7-0, 13-7) will face Barrack – a 7-6 winner over Renaissance Academy in the other semifinal – in the final on May 7.

Boyertown 11, Pope John Paul II 5 >> The Bears pounded seven extra-base hits as they rolled over the Golden Panthers in their Pioneer Athletic Conference divisional crossover game.

Shayn Horrocks and Mike Hohlfeld both hit home runs for Boyertown, with Horrocks also getting a triple. Noah Kurtz threw 3-2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. Mike Kelly and A.J. Stento each had two hits for PJP.

Phoenixville 3, Owen J. Roberts 2 >> After scoring all their runs in the second inning, the Phantoms held off the Wildcats to win this PAC divisional crossover pairing.

Brandon Fink drove in two of Phoenixville’s runs, and Nick Opalkowski the third, to support Quinn Danna’s winning mound work. Ryan Sayers and Jordan Siket plated OJR’s runs in the fifth.

Daniel Boone 7, Oley Valley 4 >> The Blazers pulled even with the Lynx through seven innings of their Berks Conference game, then scored three times in the top of the ninth to come away with the extra-inning victory.

Connor Cleaver scored on a Chase Lacey sacrifice fly in the seventh. Cleaver was 3-for-4 with three runs scored, Chase Lacey went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI, and winning pitcher Carson Zuber and Tanner Vanderslice both tripled. Zuber pitched around a lead-off double in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings.