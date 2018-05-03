Connect with us

Lower Merion crew makes waves at Cooper Cup Regatta

The first place Lower Merion Girls Lightweight 8 boat included, from left: Pearl Stricker, Talia Trentacoste, Margo Klein, Mollie Katzen, Marion Donoghue, Sarah Lapin, Aislinn Coleman-Plante, Peyton Beck and Cleo Cohen (coxswain).

The Lower Merion High School crew team had four first-place finishes at the Cooper Cup Regatta April 29 and the second-most gold medals overall. Dahlia Levine rowed in three races  and medaled in two of them.  The Lower Merion Girls Novice 4+ and Boys Novice 8+ both came in second.  

 
The winning Girls V4+ boat included  Minori Cohan, Emma Spaeth, Eva Nates, Morgan Simpson and Dahlia Levine. 
 
The victorious Girls Jv4+ boat included Maya Ackerman, Alex Haas, Dahlia Levine, Valentina Frusone and Ella Garcia. 
 

The Lower Merion boys JV 8 finished first at the Cooper Cup Regatta.

The first place Girls Lightweight 8 crew included Cleo Cohen, Peyton Beck, Aislinn Coleman-Plante, Sarah Lapin, Marion Donoghue, Mollie Katzen, Margo Klein, Talia Trentacoste and Pearl Stricker.

 
The winning Boys JV8+ boat included Brad Wootton, Noël Stach, Charlie Berman, Zeke Kelz, Alek Lexa, Ely Miller-Wilson, Alexander Kerekes, Nate Stevens and Christian Mobo.

The second place Girls Novice 4+ boat inlcuded  Akira Covert, Théa Kerekes, MJ Pennington, Rose Leinhauser and Jane Spencer.

 The second-place Boys Novice 8+ crew included  Cole Messinger, George Rieke, Isaac Berman, Maximus Forster, Ben Lustig, Matthew Lexa, Gunner Spaeth, Paul DeSouza and Max Bergmaier.
 
 
 

