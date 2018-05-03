Lower Merion crew makes waves at Cooper Cup Regatta

The Lower Merion High School crew team had four first-place finishes at the Cooper Cup Regatta April 29 and the second-most gold medals overall. Dahlia Levine rowed in three races and medaled in two of them. The Lower Merion Girls Novice 4+ and Boys Novice 8+ both came in second.
The first place Girls Lightweight 8 crew included Cleo Cohen, Peyton Beck, Aislinn Coleman-Plante, Sarah Lapin, Marion Donoghue, Mollie Katzen, Margo Klein, Talia Trentacoste and Pearl Stricker.
The second place Girls Novice 4+ boat inlcuded Akira Covert, Théa Kerekes, MJ Pennington, Rose Leinhauser and Jane Spencer.
