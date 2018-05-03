Garnet Valley, Radnor headed for showdown

Madi McKee and Reagan Nealon recorded hat tricks to help Garnet Valley stay in a tie for first place in the Central League with a 13-9 victory over Strath Haven Thursday.

The victory, coupled with Radnor’s 16-6 win over Lower Merion, sets a championship showdown between the Jaguars (14-2 overall, 9-1 league) and Raiders (13-2, 9-1) in next Tuesday’s regular-season finale.

McKee finished with three goals, two assists, four draw controls and one ground ball. Nealson added three goals, four caused turnovers, one draw control and one ground ball. Riley Delaney (two assists), Cam Faith and Kamryn McNeal (two assists) chipped in with two goals each.

Gillian Brennan tallied five times, Sophie Haase had three goals and goalie Katie Capalbo made 18 saves for the Panthers.

Radnor 16, Lower Merion 6 >> The Raiders scored 10 times in the first half to stay in a tie for first place with the Jaguars. Ellie Mueller led the way with four goals, one assist, nine draw controls and two round balls. Cate Cox added three goals and two assists.

Haverford 14, Ridley 8 >> Morgan Pasquerello paced the Fords with five goals and one assists. Reilly Morgan added a hat trick and Willa Hetznecker contributed two goals and four assists.

Corrine Stratton led the Green Raiders with three goals.

Penncrest 15, Marple Newtown 6 >> Seniors Grace Harding (three goals, two assists), Lindsey Moppert (three goals, one assist), Logan O’Donnell (three goals one assist), Carly Baillis (two goals, one assist) and Skylar Brightbill (two goals) shined on senior night for the Lions (13-2, 8-2).

Sarah Cristello tallied three goals and Kaely Cristello two for the Tigers.

Conestoga 19, Upper Darby 6 >> Cam Evitts had two goals and three assists, and Maddie Wood and Tessa Kerin added two goals and two assists each for the Pioneers.

Violet Lange and Gabrielle Lang netted two goals apiece for the Royals.

In the Catholic League:

Archbishop Carroll 16, Conwell-Egan 2 >> Madison Hendry had one goal, three assists and four draw controls to keep the Patriots undefeated in league play. Rachel Matey had three assists and eight draw controls for Carroll (10-2, 9-0), which received one goal from 16 players.

Cardinal O’Hara 16, Lansdale Catholic 3 >> Jules Feriola erupted for six goals and Anna DiRita netted four to lead the Lions to victory on senior day. Anna Funchion flourished on defense and goalie Jackie Deuber-Patterson made six saves.