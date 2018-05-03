Garnet Valley, Radnor headed for showdown

Madi McKee and Reagan Nealon recorded hat tricks to help Garnet Valley stay in a tie for first place in the Central League with a 13-9 victory over Strath Haven Thursday.
The victory, coupled with Radnor’s 16-6 win over Lower Merion, sets a championship showdown between the Jaguars (14-2 overall, 9-1 league) and Raiders (13-2, 9-1) in next Tuesday’s regular-season finale.
McKee finished with three goals, two assists, four draw controls and one ground ball. Nealson added three goals, four caused turnovers, one draw control and one ground ball. Riley Delaney (two assists), Cam Faith and Kamryn McNeal (two assists) chipped in with two goals each.
Gillian Brennan tallied five times, Sophie Haase had three goals and goalie Katie Capalbo made 18 saves for the Panthers.
Radnor 16, Lower Merion 6 >> The Raiders scored 10 times in the first half to stay in a tie for first place with the Jaguars. Ellie Mueller led the way with four goals, one assist, nine draw controls and two round balls. Cate Cox added three goals and two assists.
Haverford 14, Ridley 8 >> Morgan Pasquerello paced the Fords with five goals and one assists. Reilly Morgan added a hat trick and Willa Hetznecker contributed two goals and four assists.
Corrine Stratton led the Green Raiders with three goals.
Penncrest 15, Marple Newtown 6 >> Seniors Grace Harding (three goals, two assists), Lindsey Moppert (three goals, one assist), Logan O’Donnell (three goals one assist), Carly Baillis (two goals, one assist) and Skylar Brightbill (two goals) shined on senior night for the Lions (13-2, 8-2).
Sarah Cristello tallied three goals and Kaely Cristello two for the Tigers.
Conestoga 19, Upper Darby 6 >> Cam Evitts had two goals and three assists, and Maddie Wood and Tessa Kerin added two goals and two assists each for the Pioneers.
Violet Lange and Gabrielle Lang netted two goals apiece for the Royals.
In the Catholic League:
Archbishop Carroll 16, Conwell-Egan 2 >> Madison Hendry had one goal, three assists and four draw controls to keep the Patriots undefeated in league play. Rachel Matey had three assists and eight draw controls for Carroll (10-2, 9-0), which received one goal from 16 players.
Cardinal O’Hara 16, Lansdale Catholic 3 >> Jules Feriola erupted for six goals and Anna DiRita netted four to lead the Lions to victory on senior day. Anna Funchion flourished on defense and goalie Jackie Deuber-Patterson made six saves.
Comments
Recent News
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 2 hours ago
Macnamara’s faceoff prowess helps North Penn possess win over Souderton
TOWAMENCIN >> Momentum is everything in lacrosse. It’s easy to build momentum and then...
-
Baseball/ 3 hours ago
Reporter Baseball Roundup: Kirwin’s near no-hitter helps North Penn win 7th straight
Danny Kirwin’s no-hitter was snapped with two outs in the bottom of the seventh...
-
‘General’ Daly leads Haverford assault
HAVERFORD >> It’s been several years now that Cole Lukasiewicz and Jack Daly have...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 4 hours ago
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Boyertown clinches PAC playoff place with win over Norristown
Boyertown 21, Norristown 1 >> The Bears had 21 different goal scorers in their...
-
Softball/ 4 hours ago
Mercury Softball Roundup: Twaddell, Owen J. Roberts rallies past Boyertown, 7-4
Owen J. Roberts 7, Boyertown 4 >> Morgan Twaddell drove in four runs to...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Perkiomen School books return to Tri-County League final
Perkiomen School climbed out of an early deficit Thursday when it hosted Collegium Charter...
-
Top Story/ 4 hours ago
Delco Baseball Roundup: Levis’ perfect bunt lifts Delco Christian in extras
Cole Levis’ walk-off bunt in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Delaware County...
-
Phoenixville, Pottstown softball team up for pediatric cancer fundraiser
POTTSTOWN >> The true winner was the cause: To raise funds to help deal...
-
Top Story/ 4 hours ago
Radnor advances to next round in district tournament
Max Safanov got things started by winning the No. 1 singles match in straight...
-
Softball/ 4 hours ago
Delco Softball Roundup: Martin leads Bonner & Prendie over O’Hara
Bonner & Prendergast keeps rolling along in the Catholic League. The reigning champions scored...
-
Perkiomen Valley finally overcomes OJR, makes PAC playoffs at Wildcats’ expense
BUCKTOWN >> For years, the Perkiomen Valley lacrosse team had worked for an opportunity...
-
Garnet Valley, Radnor headed for showdown
Madi McKee and Reagan Nealon recorded hat tricks to help Garnet Valley stay in...