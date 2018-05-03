Delco Softball Roundup: Martin leads Bonner & Prendie over O’Hara

Bonner & Prendergast keeps rolling along in the Catholic League.

The reigning champions scored early and often Thursday en route to an 11-4 triumph over Cardinal O’Hara.

Kaitlyn Martin led the charge for the Pandas (11-3, 10-1), going 3-for-4 with a homer, triple and five RBIs.

Meghan Sullivan went the distance from the circle (four Ks) and helped herself at the plate with two hits and three RBIs.

Erin Grogan supplied three hits and Hayley Rugh chipped in with two base knocks.

In the Central League:

Upper Darby 8, Haverford 0 >> Rebecca Sorrentino spun a two-hit shutout with five strikeouts as the Royals swept the season series with the Fords.

Six of UD’s 11 hits went for extra bases, including a home run by Sara Sullivan. Brooke Jones (3-for-3, three RBIs), Alexandra Witmer (2-for-4), Rylee Shanahan (2-for-2, two runs, RBI), Camryn Young (two RBIs) and Sorrentino (2-for-4) all doubled in the winning effort.

Lauren Meyer doubled and Tess Smiley reached with a single to account for Haverford’s only hits.

Springfield 7, Strath Haven 4 >> The Cougars (7-5, 7-5) busted out for five runs in the fifth inning and held on as the host Panthers made a valiant comeback attempt in the bottom of the seventh. Caitlin Chambers was 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, Jordan Galloway added two hits, a run and an RBI, and Sam Ciasullo was the winning pitcher.

Elizabeth Kane ripped a three-run homer for Haven.

Radnor 11, Harriton 0 >> Tess Massaro pitched a five-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts for the Raiders (7-7, 6-7). Quinn Tobias was a perfect 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

Ridley 10, Lower Merion 0 >> Morgan Chapman excelled from the circle and at the dish for the Green Raiders. Chapman pitched a one-hit shutout with five strikeouts and smacked a home run. Alexa Moore also had a dinger and Sammy Williams and Madison Chapman chipped in with two hits apiece.

Penncrest 11, Marple Newtown 2 >> Senior night was a big success for the Lions (9-5, 9-4). Julia Eckels showed the way with three hits, including two triples, to go with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Emma Stauffer crushed a long ball and Kira Sbandi finished 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored. Maya Hartman pitched a three-hit complete game.