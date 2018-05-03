Delco Baseball Roundup: Levis’ perfect bunt lifts Delco Christian in extras

Cole Levis’ walk-off bunt in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Delaware County Christian School a 3-2 victory over Calvary Christian in Bicentennial League baseball action Thursday.

Levis executed a perfect safety squeeze to knock in the winning run. Earlier in the game, Josey Chow made a great diving catch in the outfield to thwart a Calvary Christian rally.

Brett Tanis pitched 5.2 solid innings and Robert Lucas earned the win in relief for the Knights. Clay Corcimiglia had a double in the victory.

In the Central League:

Marple Newtown 12, Penncrest 6 >> John Busa slugged his first career home run, and Luke Zimmerman also had a round-tripper for the red-hot Tigers (16-0, 13-0), who clinched at least a share of the Central League title.

Zimmerman finished 2-for-2 with four RBIs and three runs scored, while Alden Mathes added a single and three runs scored. Mathes picked up the win on the mound, allowing no runs and one hit with four Ks in three innings of work.

Andrew Cantwell chipped in with a hit and three RBIs for Marple.

Matt Arbogast paced the Lions with two singles and a double.

Strath Haven 6, Springfield 1 >> Henry Dawes struck out four and allowed one hit and no earned runs over six innings for the victory. He was helped offensively by All-Delco Anthony Viggiano, who finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Justin Malley had two hits and Luke Mutz finished 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs.

Mike Conran had an RBI and Nick Sharer singled and walked for the Cougars.

Haverford 12, Upper Darby 3 >> Aaron Elcock fell a double short of the cycle for the Fords, who pounded out 12 hits. Elcock went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, three runs scored and a walk. Dan Kelleher went 2-for-3 with a triple and tossed five solid innings with five Ks for the win. Shaun Jones added two hits and three RBIs.

Mike Peters, who tripled, and Alex Mani had two hits apiece for Upper Darby.

In the Del Val League:

Academy Park 7, Chester 3 >> Barry Brown gave up only two hits and no earned runs with eight strikeouts to get the win.

Billy Martin doubled and had two RBIs, while Hunter Dorman collected two hits, two runs scored and one ribbie for the Knights (7-6, 7-5).

In the Ches-Mont League:

Sun Valley 9, Bishop Shanahan 8 >> Nick Wright’s clutch single in the top of the ninth scored Ryan Duplicki and propelled the Vanguards (4-11, 4-11) to victory. Wright also earned the win from the mound.

Jared Korenkiewicz had a three-hit, two-RBI game. Ryan Kester added two base knocks and a pair of RBIs.

In nonleague action:

Bonner & Prendergast 12, Hill School 10 >> Matt Shepherd blasted a home run and went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and three RBIs to help the Friars (8-6) to their sixth win in seven games.

Nate Furman scored four runs and twice singled, and Paul Kokol went 3-for-5 with a triple and two ribbies. Jason Nihill went 1-for-1 with three walks.