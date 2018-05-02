Zamrowski, Chapman pace Garnet Valley

Freshmen Grace Zamrowski and Lindsay Chapman came up big to lead Garnet Valley to a pair of wins in the Central League.

Zamrowski won the 400 (59.67) and Chapman took first in the pole vault (7-6) as the Jaguars defeated Haverford 97-53 and Ridley 74-50. The Green Raiders topped the Fords, 86-63.

Seniors Catherine Mooney (800) and Maura Tease (300 hurdles) were the other individual winners for GV. Cecilia Katcavage captured all three throwing events to lead Haverford. Meghan Lynch won the 100 hurdles and the long and triple jumps for Ridley.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Episcopal Academy 82, Notre Dame 29 >> Sophomore Cayla Beaulieu won the high jump and 400 for the Churchwomen, while senior captain Molly Giles captured the 1,600 and 3,200.