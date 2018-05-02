Tulskie, Long, DiBernardi put on show for Springfield

Mike Tulskie, Kyle Long and Joe DiBernardi put on quite an offensive show as Springfield topped Haverford, 15-7, in Central League boys lacrosse action Tuesday night.
The trio combined for 11 goals and five assists, and the Cougars used five goals in the second quarter and seven in the third period to break the game open.
Tulskie paced the attack with five goals and one assist. Long contributed three goals and four assists and DeBernardi pitched in with a hat trick.
Jack Daly tallied three times and John Scheivert had two goals and four assists for the Fords.
In other Central League action:
Radnor 12, Marple Newtown 5 >> The Raiders put the game away with eight goals in the second half, including five in the fourth quarter.
John Austen led the way with four goals. Jackson Birtwistle added one goal and three assists, while Jack Dooley contributed two goals and one assist.
Mike McShea went 11-for-20 in the X.
Marlon Weathers and Luke Jelus led Marple Newtown with two goals each.
Ridley 11, Lower Merion 5 >> Dylan Staley and Ryan Prum went 16-for-20 in the X to help the Green Raiders control the tempo. Nate Desmond led the offense with three goals. Adam McGrath and Eric Stewart pitched in with two goals each.
In the Pioneer Athletic Conference:
Pope John Paul II 4, Interboro 2 >> The Golden Panthers scored all of their goals in the second half, three in the third period, and limited the Bucs to single goals from Mikey Brown and Nick Mormando.
