Rodriguez comes up big at Chi rolls

Andrew Rodriguez went 4-for-4 with five RBIs and Dan Dwyer hit a two-run single for his first varsity hit as Chichester rolled past Chester, 17-0 in the Del Val League.
Joe Renzi added two RBIs and starting pitcher Zach Taylor struck out eight for the Eagles (10-2, 9-2).
In the Inter-Ac:
Malvern Prep 9, Haverford School 5 >> Sean Clark had a two-run single, Justin Meyer had an RBI double and Zak Summy pitched five innings giving up five hits and four earned runs while striking out four for the Fords (11-8, 3-4).
In the Bicentennial League:
Delco Christian 9, Morrisville 3 >> Tyler Rossini struck out 14, gave up no earned runs and finished an out shy of a complete game while Penn Schmidt, Clay Corcimiglia and Cole Levis all had two hits apiece for the Knights.
Phil-Mont Christian 8, Christian Academy 7 >> Andrew Brinkworth hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth and Micah Johnson had a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh to get it to extras, but TCA fell a run short in eight innings.
