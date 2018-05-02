Mercury Softball Roundup: Livezey deals as Pottsgrove blanks Pottstown again

It can be quite a challenge for a pitcher to face a team twice in a season. Let alone twice in two days.

That was the task the Pottstown softball team was faced with Wednesday and for the second straight day Pottsgrove senior right-hander Kira Livezey dominated the Trojans, striking out 11 batters on the way to Pottsgrove’s 9-0 win in Pioneer Athletic Conference play.

With the win, Pottsgrove improves to 3-9 in the Pioneer Athletic Conference (4-11 overall) while Pottstown drops to 0-12 in the PAC and overall.

Livezey was tagged for just four hits and a walk in her complete-game effort. Her solid performance in the circle came a day after she held the Trojans to six hits and struck out 11 in a complete-game outing as the Trojans won 7-0 Tuesday.

At the plate Wednesday, she finished 2-for-2 with a two-run double, two walks and a run scored. Shortstop Savannah Wilson finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored batting out of the leadoff spot while left fielder Briana Herbert was 2-for-2 with two runs scored.

Pottstown shortstop and leadoff hitter Gianna Epps finished 2-for-3 with a pair of singles. Kat Kincade pitched all six innings where she was tagged for nine runs (five earned) on seven hits and four walks. She struck out three.

Perkiomen Valley 7, Boyertown 1 >> Sela Fusco and Jordan Sell had three hits apiece in the Vikings’ PAC Liberty Division win over the Bears.

Fusco finished with a double and two RBI out of the leadoff spot while Sell had a pair of doubles with a run scored as Perk Valley racked up 12 hits in the win. Katie Hurd pitched all seven innings in the circle where she was tagged for one run on three hits and no walks. She struck out four. Logan Black had an RBI-single to score MacKenzie Shaner in the second inning for Boyertown’s lone run.

Pope John Paul II 10, Phoenixville 0 >> Ashley Remington spun a two-hitter and the Golden Panthers racked up five extra-base hits on the way to a five-inning rout of the Phantoms.

Remington struck out eight and walked none in her effort. Ashley Haggerty finished 2-for-3 with a solo home run while Nikki Bowen hit 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI out of the leadoff spot. Gabby Simms was a clean 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBI while Grace Harvey had a triple, a run scored and an RBI.

Upper Perkiomen 10, Upper Merion 0 >> The Tribe crossed nine runs in the bottom of the third inning then closed it out with a run in the sixth to claim this PAC Frontier Division matchup.

Sierra Fretz was a triple away from the cycle, finishing 3-for-3 with a two-run home run and a triple to go along with two runs scored and two RBI. Karlee Fretz pitched the first four innings, limiting UM to a pair of hits and a walk before turning it over to Taylor Croak for the final two frames.

Daniel Boone 10, Governor Mifflin 0 >> The Blazers used a six-run rally in the top of the sixth inning to claim a Berks Conference I rout of the Mustangs.

Each Boone starter registered a hit as the team combined for 16 on the game. Sydney Hayes finished 2-for-4 with a two-run home run while Elizabeth Nitka was 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in the win. In the circle, Heather Hall held Mifflin to just three hits and walked none in her complete-game stint. She struck out 11.

George School 11, Perkiomen School 2 >> The Cougars crossed six runs in the bottom of the first inning on the way to handing the Panthers a non-league loss.

Sofia Frascella and Melanie Fisch combined to hold Perk to just one hit on the game — a single by Lena Fox. Ally Brauchle struck out six in six innings of work for Perkiomen.

Owen J. Roberts 3, Upper Perkiomen 2 >> The Wildcats forced their PAC divisional crossover game with the Indians into extra innings, winning it with a single run in the eighth on Tuesday night.

Allison Daubert, Madison Twadell and Sam Walsh all drove in runs for Owen J, which banged out 10 hits off UP ace Taylor Lindsay. Walsh went the distance on the mound for Roberts, shutting the Tribe down after it went up 2-0 midway through the fourth.