Mercury Girls Track Roundup: Warren lights it up as Perk Valley beats Methacton

Perkiomen Valley 80, Methacton 70 >> Christina Warren won four individual events to lead the Vikings to victory over the Warriors and continue their unbeaten run through the PAC’s Liberty Division.

Warren got her firsts both on the track and in the field, taking the 100 (12.32), 100 low hurdles (14.46), long jump (17-10 1/2) and triple jump (39-3 1/2). Dorian Philpot was another multiple-event winner for PV, topping the discus (111-5) and the shot put (35-0).

Upper Merion 85, Phoenixville 65 >> Emily Adams was a three-event winner to lead the Vikings to the PAC Frontier win. Adams won the 400 (58.52), 200 (26.16) and long jump (16-3) while Mikayla Yatsko won the 100 hurdles (17.68) and triple jump (34-4½). Phoenixville swept the throws with wins from Jasmine Hamilton (shot put, 33-10¼), Riley Kappenstein (discus, 94-7) and Liberty Allain (javelin, 111-5).