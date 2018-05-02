Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Trafford leads Phoenixville past Pottsgrove

Phoenixville 12, Pottsgrove 10 >> Kyra Trafford scored four times while Mary Michaud and Maddie White scored two goals apiece to lead the Phantoms past the Falcons in this PAC Frontier Division pairing.
Ameerah Green, Emma Visnov, Lucy O’Donnell and Ally Bonschock rounded out the scoring for Phoenixville, each with solo tallies. Pottsgrove’s Emily Williams, Sydney Tornetta and Riley Simon were each credited with hat tricks in the loss.
Upper Merion 12, Pottstown 11 >> A tight PAC Frontier matchup went the Vikings’ way as Riley O’Malley scored four goals with two assists to lead UM.
Ebony Reddick and Da’zah Regusters scored five goals each for Pottstown. Molly Weygand and Catherine Merritt scored three goals each for UM.
Boyertown 12, Spring-Ford 4 >> After leading just 5-4 at halftime, the Bears exploded in the second half for a PAC Liberty victory.
Sydney Fox starred with four goals and an assist for the Bears, which also got multi-point scoring from Ashley Dierolf (2G, 1A), Hannah Mitchell (1G, 1A) and Amanda Diachynsky (2G, 1A).
Single goals were scored for SF by Jill Quigley, Cassie Marte, Liv Yeagle and Mackenzie Doyle.
Owen J. Roberts 16, Methacton 8 >> Hannah Delahaye scored four goals while Kelsey Kilgallon added a hat trick, moving the Wildcats past the Warriors in their PAC Liberty Division game.
Sydney Tornetta shared game scoring honors with Delahaye by scoring four times.
Abington Friends 14, Perkiomen School 12 >> Anne Coby paced the Panthers with seven goals during their non-conference loss against Abington Friends.
Emalee Walsh added two goals and an assist while Carley Smith scored twice in the loss.
Hill School 12, Germantown Academy 10 >> Tatumn Eccleston scored five times to lead the Blues past the Patriots in non-league play.
Jess Ciarrocchi followed with a hat trick and an assist while Hannah Spease scored twice and added an assist. Mariah Sweeney came up with 11 saves in goal and also finished with two assists.
Comments
Recent News
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 25 mins ago
Reporter Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Goodwin scores 100th career goal, Souderton rolls to 5th straight win
Sarah Goodwin scored her 100th career goal, finishing Wednesday night with five goals, an...
-
Track & Field: Pottsgrove celebrates seniors, unbeaten run through PAC Frontier
LOWER POTTSGROVE >> The seniors were celebrated for their contributions to Pottsgrove’s track programs...
-
Boys Track and Field/ 2 hours ago
Mercury Boys Track Roundup: Methacton completes unbeaten run through Liberty Division
Methacton 78, Perkiomen Valley 72 >> Alex Yablonski’s sweep of the hurdle races keyed...
-
Digital First Media/ 2 hours ago
Mercury Girls Track Roundup: Warren lights it up as Perk Valley beats Methacton
Perkiomen Valley 80, Methacton 70 >> Christina Warren won four individual events to lead...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Trafford leads Phoenixville past Pottsgrove
Phoenixville 12, Pottsgrove 10 >> Kyra Trafford scored four times while Mary Michaud and...
-
Mercury Boys Lacrosse: McFalls leads Boyertown past Pope John Paul II, 16-7
Boyertown 16, Pope John Paul II 7 >> The Bears rolled in a rescheduled...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Corda, Methacton rally back late to top Owen J. Roberts
Methacton 5, Owen J. Roberts 4 >> The Warriors crossed all five of their...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Livezey deals as Pottsgrove blanks Pottstown again
It can be quite a challenge for a pitcher to face a team twice...
-
Chichester’s Paasewe, VanNewKirk add Del Val doubles to trophy case
Cliff Paasewe and Ricky VanNewkirk had a pretty good couple of days. Tuesday, the...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 2 hours ago
Delco Christian cruises past Penn Wood
In nonleague action, Delco Christian raced out to a nine-goal lead at half on...
-
Balanced attack leads Haverford School past GA
With nine goal-scorers, Haverford School cruised past Germantown Academy in the Inter-Ac League, 15-8....
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Delco Baseball Roundup: Fidelibus comes through for O’Hara in win over Goretti
Zach Fidelibus drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning,...