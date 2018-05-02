Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Trafford leads Phoenixville past Pottsgrove

Phoenixville 12, Pottsgrove 10 >> Kyra Trafford scored four times while Mary Michaud and Maddie White scored two goals apiece to lead the Phantoms past the Falcons in this PAC Frontier Division pairing.

Ameerah Green, Emma Visnov, Lucy O’Donnell and Ally Bonschock rounded out the scoring for Phoenixville, each with solo tallies. Pottsgrove’s Emily Williams, Sydney Tornetta and Riley Simon were each credited with hat tricks in the loss.

Upper Merion 12, Pottstown 11 >> A tight PAC Frontier matchup went the Vikings’ way as Riley O’Malley scored four goals with two assists to lead UM.

Ebony Reddick and Da’zah Regusters scored five goals each for Pottstown. Molly Weygand and Catherine Merritt scored three goals each for UM.

Boyertown 12, Spring-Ford 4 >> After leading just 5-4 at halftime, the Bears exploded in the second half for a PAC Liberty victory.

Sydney Fox starred with four goals and an assist for the Bears, which also got multi-point scoring from Ashley Dierolf (2G, 1A), Hannah Mitchell (1G, 1A) and Amanda Diachynsky (2G, 1A).

Single goals were scored for SF by Jill Quigley, Cassie Marte, Liv Yeagle and Mackenzie Doyle.

Owen J. Roberts 16, Methacton 8 >> Hannah Delahaye scored four goals while Kelsey Kilgallon added a hat trick, moving the Wildcats past the Warriors in their PAC Liberty Division game.

Sydney Tornetta shared game scoring honors with Delahaye by scoring four times.

Abington Friends 14, Perkiomen School 12 >> Anne Coby paced the Panthers with seven goals during their non-conference loss against Abington Friends.

Emalee Walsh added two goals and an assist while Carley Smith scored twice in the loss.

Hill School 12, Germantown Academy 10 >> Tatumn Eccleston scored five times to lead the Blues past the Patriots in non-league play.

Jess Ciarrocchi followed with a hat trick and an assist while Hannah Spease scored twice and added an assist. Mariah Sweeney came up with 11 saves in goal and also finished with two assists.