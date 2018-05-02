Mercury Boys Track Roundup: Methacton completes unbeaten run through Liberty Division

Methacton 78, Perkiomen Valley 72 >> Alex Yablonski’s sweep of the hurdle races keyed the Warriors as they completed an unbeaten run through the PAC’s Liberty Division by topping the Vikings.

Yablonski covered the 300 intermediates in 41.89 and the 110 highs in 16.65. Mike Clarke (1,600, 4:40.86), Max Jones (400, 51.93), Sean Ritchie (800, 2:06.01), Tom Chimes (10:24.04), Pat Maloney (discus, 143-7), John Keenan (javelin, 176-0) and Chris Meehan (triple jump, 40-4 1/2) won other individual events for 5-0 Methacton.

Phoenixville 83, Upper Merion 66 >> Sean O’Neill and Dan Procter were double-winners for the Phantoms in a PAC Frontier victory.

O’Neill won the 200 (23.22) and 400 (50.2) while Procter took firsts in the high jump (5-6) and pole vault (9-6). Joseph Tornetta won the long jump (19-3) and triple jump (39-3¾) for Upper Merion.