Methacton 78, Perkiomen Valley 72 >> Alex Yablonski’s sweep of the hurdle races keyed the Warriors as they completed an unbeaten run through the PAC’s Liberty Division by topping the Vikings.
Yablonski covered the 300 intermediates in 41.89 and the 110 highs in 16.65. Mike Clarke (1,600, 4:40.86), Max Jones (400, 51.93), Sean Ritchie (800, 2:06.01), Tom Chimes (10:24.04), Pat Maloney (discus, 143-7), John Keenan (javelin, 176-0) and Chris Meehan (triple jump, 40-4 1/2) won other individual events for 5-0 Methacton.
Phoenixville 83, Upper Merion 66 >> Sean O’Neill and Dan Procter were double-winners for the Phantoms in a PAC Frontier victory.
O’Neill won the 200 (23.22) and 400 (50.2) while Procter took firsts in the high jump (5-6) and pole vault (9-6). Joseph Tornetta won the long jump (19-3) and triple jump (39-3¾) for Upper Merion.
Comments
Recent News
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 25 mins ago
Reporter Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Goodwin scores 100th career goal, Souderton rolls to 5th straight win
Sarah Goodwin scored her 100th career goal, finishing Wednesday night with five goals, an...
-
Track & Field: Pottsgrove celebrates seniors, unbeaten run through PAC Frontier
LOWER POTTSGROVE >> The seniors were celebrated for their contributions to Pottsgrove’s track programs...
-
Boys Track and Field/ 2 hours ago
Mercury Boys Track Roundup: Methacton completes unbeaten run through Liberty Division
Methacton 78, Perkiomen Valley 72 >> Alex Yablonski’s sweep of the hurdle races keyed...
-
Digital First Media/ 2 hours ago
Mercury Girls Track Roundup: Warren lights it up as Perk Valley beats Methacton
Perkiomen Valley 80, Methacton 70 >> Christina Warren won four individual events to lead...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Trafford leads Phoenixville past Pottsgrove
Phoenixville 12, Pottsgrove 10 >> Kyra Trafford scored four times while Mary Michaud and...
-
Mercury Boys Lacrosse: McFalls leads Boyertown past Pope John Paul II, 16-7
Boyertown 16, Pope John Paul II 7 >> The Bears rolled in a rescheduled...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Corda, Methacton rally back late to top Owen J. Roberts
Methacton 5, Owen J. Roberts 4 >> The Warriors crossed all five of their...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Livezey deals as Pottsgrove blanks Pottstown again
It can be quite a challenge for a pitcher to face a team twice...
-
Chichester’s Paasewe, VanNewKirk add Del Val doubles to trophy case
Cliff Paasewe and Ricky VanNewkirk had a pretty good couple of days. Tuesday, the...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 2 hours ago
Delco Christian cruises past Penn Wood
In nonleague action, Delco Christian raced out to a nine-goal lead at half on...
-
Balanced attack leads Haverford School past GA
With nine goal-scorers, Haverford School cruised past Germantown Academy in the Inter-Ac League, 15-8....
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Delco Baseball Roundup: Fidelibus comes through for O’Hara in win over Goretti
Zach Fidelibus drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning,...