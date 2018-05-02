Mercury Boys Lacrosse: McFalls leads Boyertown past Pope John Paul II, 16-7

Boyertown 16, Pope John Paul II 7 >> The Bears rolled in a rescheduled meeting of what was a likely preview of next Tuesday’s PAC semifinal.
Brady McFalls scored five goals and face-off man Syklar Wallace scored three goals and had 11 groundballs for Boyertown, which capped its PAC campaign 7-2 (10-5 overall) and will be the No. 2 seed behind unbeaten Spring-Ford (9-0). Mason Turner (3 assists) and Nick Moccia scored two apiece. For first-time PAC playoff qualifier Pope John Paul II (6-2, 11-3), Kyle Donovan and Justin Kent scored two goals each.
Perkiomen Valley 16, Moravian Academy 5 >> The Vikings marked their Senior Day festivities by rolling over Moravian Academy in non-league play.
Senior Brian Fehr and junior nick Steele each had two goals and three assists to pace the Vikings, who got off to a fast start by opening a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. Richie Marshall chipped in with a hat trick while Nick Pammer and Connor Roop added pairs of goals.
