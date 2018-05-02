Mercury Baseball Roundup: Corda, Methacton rally back late to top Owen J. Roberts

Methacton 5, Owen J. Roberts 4 >> The Warriors crossed all five of their runs during the late stages of their PAC Liberty Division win over the Wildcats.
Methacton scored two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to erase OJR’s three-run rally in the bottom of the first inning. Perry Corda finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored out of the leadoff spot while Kevin Trafford had a double and two RBI as Methacton racked up 13 hits. Starter Ben Christian pitched into the sixth inning and was tagged for three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks. Dan Stofko turned in a quality start for OJR, tagged with two runs on eight hits in five innings.
Phoenixville 5, Pottsgrove 2 >> A game featuring solid pitching on both sides turned in the seventh inning as the division-leading Phantoms plated four unearned runs courtesy of the Falcons’ faltering defense (7 errors) en route to a PAC Frontier win.
Luke Bagley went six strong for Phoenixville (6 IP, 3H, 1 ER, 6K). Dean Fiorini and Joe Silverstri didn’t allow an earned run for the Falcons with Fiorini giving up four hits and one run over five innings while Silvestri went two innings, surrendering one hit, four runs, three walks with a strikeout. Alex Stump had a double and Karson Browne had a double and an RBI for Pottsgrove.
Perkiomen Valley 15, Norristown 0 >> The Vikings needed just three innings to rack up 12 hits and 15 runs on the way to a PAC rout of the Eagles.
Joe Gorla finished 3-for-3 with a pair of triples, three runs scored and three RBI out of the two-hole while leadoff man AJ Hansen was 2-for-2 with three runs scored and an RBI. Kyle Bohannon added a double with two RBI and two runs scored. Mikey Gama got the start and held Norristown to just one hit in two innings of work before turning it over to Cole Whitton.
Governor Mifflin 6, Daniel Boone 0 >> The Blazers could only muster four hits off Mustang starter Tristan Kochel in the Berks Conference I matchup.
Kochel pitched all seven innings and struck out seven batters. Darius Troche was 1-for-3 with a two-run home run though Mifflin racked up just three hits off starter Matt Henderson and reliever Jeb Kurtz. Boone’s Chase Lacey finished 2-for-3 with a double.
Perkiomen School 8, Friends’ Central 3 >> Sam Glavin hit a two-run single in the bottom of the single to give the Panthers a lead they’d never reelinquish in route to a non-conference win over Friends’ Central.
Chris Pow hit 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored out of the leadoff spot while Manny was 2-for-3 with a solo home run. Ariza pitched five complete innings where he limited FC to just one run on two hits and three walks.
