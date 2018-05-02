Historic day for Street, Brosious, Reed

Tuesday was a day Riley Street from Academy Park, Carly Brosious of Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast and Interboro’s Morgan Reed won’t soon forget.

Street became the leading scorer in school history, at least from when the Knights’ program was resurrected in 2013, while Brosious and Reed both became members of the 100-goal club.

Street tallied two goals to lead the Knights to a 16-3 victory over Penn Wood in Del Val League girls lacrosse action. That gave her 105 goals for her career, one more than Gabby Lee scored during her time at AP. Knights coach Susan Reutter said she does not have any info on school records before 2013.

Reed, a sophomore, had four goals and one assist as the Bucs defeated Chichester in the Del Val League, 15-3.

Brosious, who is headed to Rider to play field hockey, scored four goals in a 24-14 Catholic League victory over Bishop McDevitt.

In the Del Val League:

Academy Park 16, Penn Wood 3 >> Shayna Flory led AP with three goals, while Gabby Wilson, Kelsey Weber, Teoni White and Hannah Reif added two goals each for the Knights.

Namirah Stewart, Cynia Jones and Esne Henry had one goal each for the Patriots.

Interboro 15, Chichester 3 >> Reed wasn’t the only Buc to have a big day. Senior Paige Dorwart collected three goals and one assist. Sophomore Marissa Mullan finished with two goals and two assists, while freshman Keri Barnett contributed two goals and one assist.

Adrianna Willoughby led Chi with two goals.

In the Catholic League:

Bonner & Prendergast 24, Bishop McDevitt 14 >> Rachel Doubet led the Bonner & Prendie with seven goals. Daly Ewing found the net six times for the Pandas.

Archbishop Carroll 15, Archbishop Wood 3 >> The Patriots sprinted to an 11-2 halftime lead to stay undefeated in league play.

Kate Detwiler led a balanced attack with three goals. Kelli Ann Matey, Madison Henry, Julia Downs and Sydney D’Orsogno chipped in with two goals each and Alex Almonte had one goal and two assists for Carroll (9-2, 8-0).

In the Central League:

Penncrest 13, Conestoga 11 >> Goalie Corryn Gamber came up big for the Lions (12-2, 7-2) with 10 saves.

Grace Hardin and Kenna Kaut paced the offense with four goals each. Logan O’Donnell added two goals for Penncrest.

Springfield 16, Haverford 7 >> Olivia Little and Isabelle Mastropietro powered the Cougars with four goals each. Dana Carlson also recorded a hat trick and Julie Schicking chipped in with two goals.

Nora Janzer and Maya Leblanc led Haverford with two goals each.

Radnor 18, Marple Newtown 2 >> The Raiders opened up a 14-1 lead at halftime and never looked back. Annie Burton (three goals, one assist), Ellie Mueller (three goals), Cate Cox (one goal, four assists) and Cierra Hopson (one goal, three assists) did most of the offensive damage.

Kaley Cristello tallied both goals for the Tigers.

Garnet Valley 18, Upper Darby 4 >> A total of 17 players scored for the Jaguars. Riley Delaney led the attack with two goals and one assist. Kait

Henning added one goal and two assists, while Cam Faith, Madi McKee, Kamryn McNeal, Ashley Pyon and Devin Taulane chipped in with one goal and one assist each.

In the Bicentennial League:

Jenkintown 17, Delco Christian 6 >> The Knights could not climb out of an 8-1 hole at halftime. Monica Lebaudy led DCCS with three goals and one assist. Braedyn Thompson also had a hat trick.

In nonleague action:

Collegium Charter 13, Sun Valley 12 >> The Vanguards fell despite four goals and two assists from Anna Brown. Abby Seasock tallied three times for the Vanguards and Carli Komorowski added two goals and two assists.