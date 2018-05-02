Haverford finishes undefeated season

As it has done all season, Haverford High used its balance to complete an undefeated run through the Central League with a double dual meet victory over Ridley and Garnet Valley.

The Fords won seven individual events and a pair of relays to top the Green Raiders, 98.5-51.5 and the Jaguars 97.67-52.33. Garnet Valley defeated Ridley, 84-66.

Andrew Elcock (200), Aiden Tomov (800), Brendan Campbell (1,600), C.J. Weh (high jump), Dolin Ney (long jump), Trey Blair (javelin) and Chasen Wint (shot put) were the individual winners. The Fords also took first in the 4 x 100- and 4 x 400-meter relays.

Tony Graham won both hurdles events to pace Ridley. Justin Bromley (400) and Larry Coaxum (triple jump) claimed gold for the Jaguars.

Penncrest takes two >> Ethan Rigby and Billy Angelina won three events each to lead the Lions (9-1-1) past Conestoga (125-25) and Strath Haven (89-61). The Panthers beat the Pioneers, 116-32.

Rigby won the 300 hurdles and was on the winning 4 x 100- and 4 x 400-meter relays. Angelina anchored the 4 x 800 and 4 x 400 relays and took first in the 800. Collin Tait (100, 4 x 100) and Brendan Luong (4 x 800, 4 x 400) were double winners for the Lions.

Cooper Driscoll captured the javelin, shot put and discus to lead Strath Haven.

Marple Newtown seniors shine >> Seniors Jeff Piscitelli (400), Michael Vanderloo (800 & 1,600) and Nick Delisle (pole vault) won and posted personal bests on senior day.

Piscitelli won the 400 in 51.9 seconds. Vanderloo captured the 1,600 in 4:57.90 and the 800 in 2:09.90. Delisle vaulted 11-6 to win that event. In the team competition the Tigers defeated Springfield (108-42) and lost to Lower Merion (98.5-51.5). The Aces also defeated Springfield (127-18).