As it has done all season, Haverford High used its balance to complete an undefeated run through the Central League with a double dual meet victory over Ridley and Garnet Valley.
The Fords won seven individual events and a pair of relays to top the Green Raiders, 98.5-51.5 and the Jaguars 97.67-52.33. Garnet Valley defeated Ridley, 84-66.
Andrew Elcock (200), Aiden Tomov (800), Brendan Campbell (1,600), C.J. Weh (high jump), Dolin Ney (long jump), Trey Blair (javelin) and Chasen Wint (shot put) were the individual winners. The Fords also took first in the 4 x 100- and 4 x 400-meter relays.
Tony Graham won both hurdles events to pace Ridley. Justin Bromley (400) and Larry Coaxum (triple jump) claimed gold for the Jaguars.
Penncrest takes two >> Ethan Rigby and Billy Angelina won three events each to lead the Lions (9-1-1) past Conestoga (125-25) and Strath Haven (89-61). The Panthers beat the Pioneers, 116-32.
Rigby won the 300 hurdles and was on the winning 4 x 100- and 4 x 400-meter relays. Angelina anchored the 4 x 800 and 4 x 400 relays and took first in the 800. Collin Tait (100, 4 x 100) and Brendan Luong (4 x 800, 4 x 400) were double winners for the Lions.
Cooper Driscoll captured the javelin, shot put and discus to lead Strath Haven.
Marple Newtown seniors shine >> Seniors Jeff Piscitelli (400), Michael Vanderloo (800 & 1,600) and Nick Delisle (pole vault) won and posted personal bests on senior day.
Piscitelli won the 400 in 51.9 seconds. Vanderloo captured the 1,600 in 4:57.90 and the 800 in 2:09.90. Delisle vaulted 11-6 to win that event. In the team competition the Tigers defeated Springfield (108-42) and lost to Lower Merion (98.5-51.5). The Aces also defeated Springfield (127-18).
Comments
Recent News
-
Spring Sports/ 1 hour ago
Zamrowski, Chapman pace Garnet Valley
Freshmen Grace Zamrowski and Lindsay Chapman came up big to lead Garnet Valley to...
-
Spring Sports/ 1 hour ago
Haverford finishes undefeated season
As it has done all season, Haverford High used its balance to complete an...
-
Rodriguez comes up big at Chi rolls
Andrew Rodriguez went 4-for-4 with five RBIs and Dan Dwyer hit a two-run single...
-
Another masterpiece for Interboro’s Bailey
Interboro’s Bridget Bailey controlled a game Tuesday both on the mound and at the...
-
Chi rolls to fifth straight Del Val title
Cliff Passawe, Ricky VanNewkirk and Alex Lindley swept the singles in straight sets, and...
-
Historic day for Street, Brosious, Reed
Tuesday was a day Riley Street from Academy Park, Carly Brosious of Monsignor Bonner...
-
Tulskie, Long, DiBernardi put on show for Springfield
Mike Tulskie, Kyle Long and Joe DiBernardi put on quite an offensive show as...
-
Top Story/ 4 hours ago
Vikings make 1st inning run hold up in 1-0 win over Unionville
EAST MARLBOROUGH—Good defense is a pitcher’s best friend, and when the bats aren’t exactly...
-
Baseball/ 4 hours ago
Downingtown West inches closer to top of Ches-Mont with win over W.C. East
WEST GOSHEN >> You do not win three straight Ches-Mont National Division championships by...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 4 hours ago
Weirman scores twice in final minute as West Chester Henderson stuns first-place Downingtown East
By Pete Bannan pbannan@21st-centurymedia.com UWCHLAN>> “I wish all games were like this.” That’s how...
-
Spring Sports/ 6 hours ago
Hatboro-Horsham tops Quakertown in key SOL American clash
HORSHAM >> Hatboro-Horsham shortstop Alicia Tauber was pretty fired up Tuesday. With her team...
-
Baseball/ 6 hours ago
North Penn puts on power display in win over William Tennent
WARMINSTER >> North Penn smashed 10 extra-base hits Tuesday, including three home runs. Every...