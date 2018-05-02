Delco Christian cruises past Penn Wood

In nonleague action, Delco Christian raced out to a nine-goal lead at half on its way to a 16-3 victory over visiting Penn Wood.

The Knights spread the scoring around, with 13 goal-scorers. Alison Levis, Braedyn Thompson and Monica Lebaudy each scored twice to lead that group.

On the other side, BreeAnn Pearson netted two goals for the Patriots, while Cynthia Jones chipped in one.