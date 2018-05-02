Delco Baseball Roundup: Fidelibus comes through for O’Hara in win over Goretti

Zach Fidelibus drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning, and Cardinal O’Hara held on to claim a 4-2 victory over Neumann-Goretti.

The victory moved the Lions (11-4, 8-2) into second place in the Catholic League.

Bryan Pazulski earned the save after entering with the bases loaded and two down in the bottom of the seventh. Liam Nihill was the winner.

Elsewhere in the Catholic League:

Father Judge 3, Archbishop Carroll 1 >> Sean Lawley and Jake Kelchner each went 2-for-3, but the Patriots (10-3, 6-2) couldn’t get their timing down against Judge starter Chuck Kelley, who threw a complete game with 10 punchouts.

In nonleague games:

Bonner & Prendergast 9, Haverford School 8 >> A six-run fourth inning spurred the Friars (7-6) past the host Fords (9-11). Paul Kokol highlighted the scoring barrage with a grand slam.

Jason Nihill delivered the go-ahead single in the fifth after Haverford rallied with a six-spot in the bottom of the fourth. Nate Furman finished 3-for-4 with a homer for the Friars, who have won five of their last six decisions.

Isaiah Winikur and Pat Toal both went yard for the Fords.

In the Central League:

Marple Newtown 16, Radnor 0 >> The undefeated Tigers mashed early and often off Radnor pitching. Alden Mathes, Reilly Fillman, Luke Cantwell, Kevin Merrone and Andrew Cantwell all had two hits. Andrew Cantwell struck out six en route to a three-inning shutout. His big brother Luke homered.

Penncrest 19, Springfield 12 >> The Lions rallied from a 12-3 deficit and plated 16 unanswered runs. Caleb Mahalik notched three hits and two RBIs, Matt Arbogast homered and Andrew Rosenberg collected two hits and four RBIs.

Cameron Thorpe led the way for Springfield with two hits, four RBIs, two runs and a pair of walked. Dave Bingaman added two singles, two runs and a walk.

Strath Haven 6, Harriton 3 >> Anthony Viggiano hurled a complete game with four strikeouts and helped his cause with a double and two walks. Luke Mutz, who homered, and Jake Malley each finished 2-for-4 on the day for the Panthers.

Garnet Valley 10, Upper Darby 0 >> Dom Picone hurled a one-hit shutout — he pitched a perfect game earlier in the season — with 11 whiffs. He was aided offensively by Cole Palis (triple, two runs, three RBIs, walk) and Mason Miller (2-for-3, three RBIs).

Mike Peters singled and stole a base for the Royals.

Lower Merion 3, Haverford 1 >> Casey Murphy and Therein Moore each drove in a run with a single for the Aces. Alec Deegan threw six strong innings with five strikeouts to pick up the win.

Ben Savitz (five Ks, no walks) pitched well in defeat for Haverford. Andrew Elcock and Pat Linder collected two hits apiece.

Conestoga 13, Ridley 3 >> Cam Farro slugged an RBI double, and Ryan Schreiber and James Becker both singled and scored a run for the Green Raiders.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Kennett 9, Sun Valley 3 >> Dom Valente was 2-for-2 with two runs and Jack Youhouse had a double and two singles for the Vanguards (3-11).