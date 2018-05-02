Delco Baseball Roundup: Fidelibus comes through for O’Hara in win over Goretti

Zach Fidelibus drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning, and Cardinal O’Hara held on to claim a 4-2 victory over Neumann-Goretti.
The victory moved the Lions (11-4, 8-2) into second place in the Catholic League.
Bryan Pazulski earned the save after entering with the bases loaded and two down in the bottom of the seventh. Liam Nihill was the winner.
Elsewhere in the Catholic League:
Father Judge 3, Archbishop Carroll 1 >> Sean Lawley and Jake Kelchner each went 2-for-3, but the Patriots (10-3, 6-2) couldn’t get their timing down against Judge starter Chuck Kelley, who threw a complete game with 10 punchouts.
In nonleague games:
Bonner & Prendergast 9, Haverford School 8 >> A six-run fourth inning spurred the Friars (7-6) past the host Fords (9-11). Paul Kokol highlighted the scoring barrage with a grand slam.
Jason Nihill delivered the go-ahead single in the fifth after Haverford rallied with a six-spot in the bottom of the fourth. Nate Furman finished 3-for-4 with a homer for the Friars, who have won five of their last six decisions.
Isaiah Winikur and Pat Toal both went yard for the Fords.
In the Central League:
Marple Newtown 16, Radnor 0 >> The undefeated Tigers mashed early and often off Radnor pitching. Alden Mathes, Reilly Fillman, Luke Cantwell, Kevin Merrone and Andrew Cantwell all had two hits. Andrew Cantwell struck out six en route to a three-inning shutout. His big brother Luke homered.
Penncrest 19, Springfield 12 >> The Lions rallied from a 12-3 deficit and plated 16 unanswered runs. Caleb Mahalik notched three hits and two RBIs, Matt Arbogast homered and Andrew Rosenberg collected two hits and four RBIs.
Cameron Thorpe led the way for Springfield with two hits, four RBIs, two runs and a pair of walked. Dave Bingaman added two singles, two runs and a walk.
Strath Haven 6, Harriton 3 >> Anthony Viggiano hurled a complete game with four strikeouts and helped his cause with a double and two walks. Luke Mutz, who homered, and Jake Malley each finished 2-for-4 on the day for the Panthers.
Garnet Valley 10, Upper Darby 0 >> Dom Picone hurled a one-hit shutout — he pitched a perfect game earlier in the season — with 11 whiffs. He was aided offensively by Cole Palis (triple, two runs, three RBIs, walk) and Mason Miller (2-for-3, three RBIs).
Mike Peters singled and stole a base for the Royals.
Lower Merion 3, Haverford 1 >> Casey Murphy and Therein Moore each drove in a run with a single for the Aces. Alec Deegan threw six strong innings with five strikeouts to pick up the win.
Ben Savitz (five Ks, no walks) pitched well in defeat for Haverford. Andrew Elcock and Pat Linder collected two hits apiece.
Conestoga 13, Ridley 3 >> Cam Farro slugged an RBI double, and Ryan Schreiber and James Becker both singled and scored a run for the Green Raiders.
In the Ches-Mont League:
Kennett 9, Sun Valley 3 >> Dom Valente was 2-for-2 with two runs and Jack Youhouse had a double and two singles for the Vanguards (3-11).
Comments
Recent News
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 26 mins ago
Reporter Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Goodwin scores 100th career goal, Souderton rolls to 5th straight win
Sarah Goodwin scored her 100th career goal, finishing Wednesday night with five goals, an...
-
Track & Field: Pottsgrove celebrates seniors, unbeaten run through PAC Frontier
LOWER POTTSGROVE >> The seniors were celebrated for their contributions to Pottsgrove’s track programs...
-
Boys Track and Field/ 2 hours ago
Mercury Boys Track Roundup: Methacton completes unbeaten run through Liberty Division
Methacton 78, Perkiomen Valley 72 >> Alex Yablonski’s sweep of the hurdle races keyed...
-
Digital First Media/ 2 hours ago
Mercury Girls Track Roundup: Warren lights it up as Perk Valley beats Methacton
Perkiomen Valley 80, Methacton 70 >> Christina Warren won four individual events to lead...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Trafford leads Phoenixville past Pottsgrove
Phoenixville 12, Pottsgrove 10 >> Kyra Trafford scored four times while Mary Michaud and...
-
Mercury Boys Lacrosse: McFalls leads Boyertown past Pope John Paul II, 16-7
Boyertown 16, Pope John Paul II 7 >> The Bears rolled in a rescheduled...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Corda, Methacton rally back late to top Owen J. Roberts
Methacton 5, Owen J. Roberts 4 >> The Warriors crossed all five of their...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Livezey deals as Pottsgrove blanks Pottstown again
It can be quite a challenge for a pitcher to face a team twice...
-
Chichester’s Paasewe, VanNewKirk add Del Val doubles to trophy case
Cliff Paasewe and Ricky VanNewkirk had a pretty good couple of days. Tuesday, the...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 2 hours ago
Delco Christian cruises past Penn Wood
In nonleague action, Delco Christian raced out to a nine-goal lead at half on...
-
Balanced attack leads Haverford School past GA
With nine goal-scorers, Haverford School cruised past Germantown Academy in the Inter-Ac League, 15-8....
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Delco Baseball Roundup: Fidelibus comes through for O’Hara in win over Goretti
Zach Fidelibus drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning,...