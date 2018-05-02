Chichester’s Paasewe, VanNewKirk add Del Val doubles to trophy case

Cliff Paasewe and Ricky VanNewkirk had a pretty good couple of days.
Tuesday, the duo paced Chichester to its fifth straight Del Val League title. Wednesday they paired up to win the Del Val doubles crown.
Paasewe and VanNewkirk, the top-seeded team in the tournament, defeated second seed Melvin Schoolfield and Kosovar Cocaj of Academy Park, 6-2, 6-3, to win the league championship and earn a trip to next week’s District 1 tournament.
Schoolfield and Cocaj also qualified for the district tournament. Johnny Luera and Saul Ramirez of Glen Mills defeated teammates Erin McEnany and Dakota Cable, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in the third-place match.
In the Central League:
Garnet Valley 7, Haverford 0 >> Seniors Kemper Young, Eric Burns, Will Nguyen, Pranjal Chandra, Kunal Gupta, Mohnish Umashankar, Nathan Kapragadda and Anish Rana came out winners on senior day for the Jaguars.
Young and Burns won in straight sets at second and third singles, respectively. Nguyen and Chandra needed three sets for a win at first doubles, while Gupta and Umashankar were 6-1, 7-5 winners at second doubles.
Harriton 7, Upper Darby 0 >> The Royals put up a fight, but the Rams held on to win every match in straight sets. Samarth Gowda, Andrew Jofak and Matthew Borat swept the singles.
In nonleague action:
Germantown Friends 4, Haverford School 3 >> It was a battle as four of the seven matches were decided in three sets. Cole Wolf and Sunny Yu, Ran Astley and Thomas Ward and Jared Hoefner and Aly Ba captured the top three doubles matches for the Fords. Wolf and Yu, and Hoefner and Ba needed three sets to win at first and third doubles, respectively.
