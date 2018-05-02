Chi rolls to fifth straight Del Val title

Cliff Passawe, Ricky VanNewkirk and Alex Lindley swept the singles in straight sets, and Chichester defeated Glen Mills, 4-1, to win its fifth consecutive Del Val League boys tennis title.

VanNewkirk needed a tiebreaker for a 6-1, 7-5 (7-2) win over Saul Ramirez at second singles. Andre Settles and Jaeion LaVane were 6-3, 6-2 winners for Glen Mills at third doubles.

Academy Park 3, Penn Wood 2 >> Singles wins by Mel Schoolfield, Kosovar Cocaj and Marcel Cooper put the Knights over the top.

Micken Daly and Anny Nguyen had a 6-2, 4-6, 12-10 triumph at second doubles to sweep the pairs competition for the Patriots.

In the Central League:

Upper Darby 6, Ridley 1 >> Zach Thornton and William Scott, and Ben McKay and Jude Matthews had marathon third sets to win at first and third doubles, respectively. Thornton and Scott won 6-4, 4-6, 10-7, while McKay and Matthews came out on top 6-3, 4-6, 14-12.

Strath Haven 7, Springfield 0 >> Fin L’Armand and George Steinke swept first and second singles without losing a game. Dylan Demo and Ryan Tian, and Lucas Bennett and Steven Zhou did the same at second and third doubles, respectively, for the Panthers.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Haverford School 4, Germantown Academy 3 >> Cole Wood and Julius Gotz, Sunny Yu and Thomas Ward, and Jeff Biozzi and Aly Ba took the top three doubles matches to win it for the Fords.

In the Ches-Mont League:

West Chester East 7, Sun Valley 0 >> The Vikings dropped a total of eight games, three in singles and five in doubles.