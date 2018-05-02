Connect with us

Balanced attack leads Haverford School past GA

With nine goal-scorers, Haverford School cruised past Germantown Academy in the Inter-Ac League, 15-8.

Luke O’Grady and Adam Salvaggio each found the back of the net three times, with the former picking up an assist. The trio of Harrison Fellheimer, Sage Garito and Rob Esgro combined to make 12 saves.

