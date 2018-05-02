Another masterpiece for Interboro’s Bailey

Interboro’s Bridget Bailey controlled a game Tuesday both on the mound and at the plate.
Bailey tied a career high with 16 strikeouts, while at the plate she knocked in four runners as the Bucs cruised past Chichester 6-0 in Del Val League softball action Tuesday.
Bailey was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a three-run triple in the first inning and only gave up one hit for the Bucs (11-1, 9-0).
In the Catholic League:
Cardinal O’Hara 5, Archbishop Carroll 0 >> Jenn Smith pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out eight, Julia Kush was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Grace Hussey chipped in a double for the Lions.
Bonner & Prendergast 7, Conwell-Egan 1 >> Meghan Sullivan went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while giving up only three hits and striking out 11. Kaitlyn Martin went 2-3 with a pair of RBIs and Mia Falcone had two hits and an RBI for the Pandas (10-3, 9-1).
In the Bicentennial League:
Christian Academy 9, Delco Christian 3 >> Dayla Fuselli had three hits and Gen Kozub went five innings, allowing six hits and three runs while striking out three for the Crusaders (8-1, 8-1). TCA tallied seven runs in the second inning.
In the Central League:
Upper Darby 5, Garnet Valley 3 >> Brooke Jones went 3-for-4, Camryn Young added two hits and Rebecca Sorrentino had seven strikeouts to lead the Royals.
Kelly McLaughlin had a pair of doubles, Anne Bechtold hit a double of her own and Becca Halford was 3-for-3 for the Jaguars.
Haverford 17, Radnor 0 >> Haley Greenwald was 3-for-3 with four RBIs, Morgan Marchasani was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Annabelle Donato struck out six of the nine batters she faced for the Fords, who scored 10 runs in the first inning.
Ridley 11, Radnor 3 >> Alexa Moore blasted a grand slam in the fifth inning and Sammy Williams and Anissa Miller had three hits each for the Raiders. Ridley’s Morgan Chapman picked up the win on the mound and added two hits.
