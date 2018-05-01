Weirman scores twice in final minute as West Chester Henderson stuns first-place Downingtown East

By Pete Bannan
pbannan@21st-centurymedia.com
UWCHLAN>> “I wish all games were like this.”
That’s how West Chester Henderson coach Paul Stankewicz summed up his team’s matchup against first place Downingtown East Tuesday afternoon on the turf.
”It was a great game for both teams,” Stankewicz said after the Warriors’ 13-11 win over the first-place Cougars on a picture perfect Tuesday afternoon.
Henderson broke open a tight opening quarter with seven goals in the second to take an 8-4 lead into the half, led by Jack Micco and Archer Rymiszewski with two goals apiece.
In the second half, the Cougars slowly scratched their way back into the game with patient passing and shot selection and it looked like they would carry the day as Brian Miller had foul goals and Jack Mulcahy scored two, including the goal that put the Cougars up with less than 2 minutes remaining.
A 30 second holding penalty with 1:32 remaining put the Warriors into an even deeper hole as time wound down.
Then Henderson’s Jack Weirman, who was 16 of 24 on faceoffs on the day, took over. He hit a shot from the right circle to tie the game at 11 with 35 seconds remaining.
As everyone was getting ready for overtime he scored again.
A late goal, following penalties on both teams, iced it for the Warriors.
“Our transition went really well today,” said Weirman of the victory. “Our goalie (Kyle Dampman, seven saves) played his heart out. I love these guys.”
Comments
Recent News
-
Spring Sports/ 1 hour ago
Zamrowski, Chapman pace Garnet Valley
Freshmen Grace Zamrowski and Lindsay Chapman came up big to lead Garnet Valley to...
-
Haverford finishes undefeated season
As it has done all season, Haverford High used its balance to complete an...
-
Rodriguez comes up big at Chi rolls
Andrew Rodriguez went 4-for-4 with five RBIs and Dan Dwyer hit a two-run single...
-
Another masterpiece for Interboro’s Bailey
Interboro’s Bridget Bailey controlled a game Tuesday both on the mound and at the...
-
Chi rolls to fifth straight Del Val title
Cliff Passawe, Ricky VanNewkirk and Alex Lindley swept the singles in straight sets, and...
-
Historic day for Street, Brosious, Reed
Tuesday was a day Riley Street from Academy Park, Carly Brosious of Monsignor Bonner...
-
Tulskie, Long, DiBernardi put on show for Springfield
Mike Tulskie, Kyle Long and Joe DiBernardi put on quite an offensive show as...
-
Top Story/ 4 hours ago
Vikings make 1st inning run hold up in 1-0 win over Unionville
EAST MARLBOROUGH—Good defense is a pitcher’s best friend, and when the bats aren’t exactly...
-
Baseball/ 4 hours ago
Downingtown West inches closer to top of Ches-Mont with win over W.C. East
WEST GOSHEN >> You do not win three straight Ches-Mont National Division championships by...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 4 hours ago
Weirman scores twice in final minute as West Chester Henderson stuns first-place Downingtown East
By Pete Bannan pbannan@21st-centurymedia.com UWCHLAN>> “I wish all games were like this.” That’s how...
-
Spring Sports/ 6 hours ago
Hatboro-Horsham tops Quakertown in key SOL American clash
HORSHAM >> Hatboro-Horsham shortstop Alicia Tauber was pretty fired up Tuesday. With her team...
-
Baseball/ 6 hours ago
North Penn puts on power display in win over William Tennent
WARMINSTER >> North Penn smashed 10 extra-base hits Tuesday, including three home runs. Every...