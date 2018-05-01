Weirman scores twice in final minute as West Chester Henderson stuns first-place Downingtown East

By Pete Bannan

UWCHLAN>> “I wish all games were like this.”

That’s how West Chester Henderson coach Paul Stankewicz summed up his team’s matchup against first place Downingtown East Tuesday afternoon on the turf.

”It was a great game for both teams,” Stankewicz said after the Warriors’ 13-11 win over the first-place Cougars on a picture perfect Tuesday afternoon.

Henderson broke open a tight opening quarter with seven goals in the second to take an 8-4 lead into the half, led by Jack Micco and Archer Rymiszewski with two goals apiece.

In the second half, the Cougars slowly scratched their way back into the game with patient passing and shot selection and it looked like they would carry the day as Brian Miller had foul goals and Jack Mulcahy scored two, including the goal that put the Cougars up with less than 2 minutes remaining.

A 30 second holding penalty with 1:32 remaining put the Warriors into an even deeper hole as time wound down.

Then Henderson’s Jack Weirman, who was 16 of 24 on faceoffs on the day, took over. He hit a shot from the right circle to tie the game at 11 with 35 seconds remaining.

As everyone was getting ready for overtime he scored again.

A late goal, following penalties on both teams, iced it for the Warriors.

“Our transition went really well today,” said Weirman of the victory. “Our goalie (Kyle Dampman, seven saves) played his heart out. I love these guys.”