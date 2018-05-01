Upper Darby, Chichester pick up wins

Brandon Caban, Zoe Lor and Ani Gipia were victorious in singles competition in Upper Darby’s 6-0 nonleague win over Academy Park.

The doubles pairings of Zach Thornton and William Scott, and William Lu and Hamza Butt both cruised 6-0, 6-0 for the Royals (6-6).

In the Del Val League:

Chichester 4, Penn Wood 1 >> Cliff Passawe, Ricky Van Newkirk and Alec Lindley all won in straight sets for the Eagles. Penn Wood’s Christopher Jones gave Van Newkirk a tough battle in the No. 2 match.

Cameron Flanagan and Kyle Gallagher won their first match of the season at first doubles, defeating Steven Sav and Joseph Thollie, 6-3, 6-3. The Patriots won the second doubles match by forfeit.