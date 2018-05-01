Strath Haven girls complete another perfect season in Central League

Strath Haven put the finishing touches on another perfect season in the Central League with wins against Penncrest (102.5-47.5) and Conestoga (129-19). The Panthers won their 88th consecutive conference meet.
Dana Hubbell bested the field in the 300 hurdles and triple jump. Grace Forbes anchored the winning 4 x 400 and placed first in the 800 meters for Haven. Julia Benner was first in the 3,200 and ran the second leg in the 4 x 400, while Jordan Brown was a double winner in the shot put and discus.
Penncrest’s Tara Higgins won the javelin and pole vault events.
