Connect with us

Spring Sports

Strath Haven girls complete another perfect season in Central League

Strath Haven put the finishing touches on another perfect season in the Central League with wins against Penncrest (102.5-47.5) and Conestoga (129-19). The Panthers won their 88th consecutive conference meet.

Dana Hubbell bested the field in the 300 hurdles and triple jump. Grace Forbes anchored the winning 4 x 400 and placed first in the 800 meters for Haven. Julia Benner was first in the 3,200 and ran the second leg in the 4 x 400, while Jordan Brown was a double winner in the shot put and discus.

Penncrest’s Tara Higgins won the javelin and pole vault events.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Spring Sports