Mercury All-Area: 2017-2018 Girls Swimming Teams

First Team

Grace McKee, Jr., Boyertown

Gabrielle McKee, Fr., Boyertown

Brigid Donnelly, Jr., Hill School

Mikayla Niness, So., Owen J. Roberts

Erini Pappas, Fr., Phoenixville

Caroline Turner, Sr., Phoenixville

Second Team

Carlie Owens, Sr., Daniel Boone

Sarah Wentling, Sr., Hill School

Abbey Malmstrom, Fr., Owen J. Roberts

Lilia Crew, Jr., Owen J. Roberts

Meredith Mutter, So., Owen J. Roberts

Noel Fresa, So., Upper Perkiomen

Honorable Mention

Boyertown: Teresa Draves, Emily Drabick.

Hill School: Paige Curcio.

Methacton: Anna Price, Victoria Zang.

Owen J. Roberts: Madison Gadzicki.

Perkiomen Valley: Emily Hinz.

Phoenixville: Katya Hayward.

Spring-Ford: Molly Martin, Katherine Parker.

Upper Perkiomen: Bailey McCausland, Jayme Fisher, Laura Cooney.

Coach of the Year

Kevin Bott, Owen J. Roberts

The Wildcats defended their PAC Championship title with their second straight unbeaten season. Their last PAC loss came in January 2016 against eventual conference Champ Perkiomen Valley. OJR sent five representatives to this year’s PIAA Class AAA Championships, including a pair of relays.