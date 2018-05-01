Mercury All-Area: 2017-2018 Girls Swimming Teams

First Team
Grace McKee, Jr., Boyertown
Gabrielle McKee, Fr., Boyertown
Brigid Donnelly, Jr., Hill School
Mikayla Niness, So., Owen J. Roberts
Erini Pappas, Fr., Phoenixville
Caroline Turner, Sr., Phoenixville
Second Team
Carlie Owens, Sr., Daniel Boone
Sarah Wentling, Sr., Hill School
Abbey Malmstrom, Fr., Owen J. Roberts
Lilia Crew, Jr., Owen J. Roberts
Meredith Mutter, So., Owen J. Roberts
Noel Fresa, So., Upper Perkiomen
Honorable Mention
Boyertown: Teresa Draves, Emily Drabick.
Hill School: Paige Curcio.
Methacton: Anna Price, Victoria Zang.
Owen J. Roberts: Madison Gadzicki.
Perkiomen Valley: Emily Hinz.
Phoenixville: Katya Hayward.
Spring-Ford: Molly Martin, Katherine Parker.
Upper Perkiomen: Bailey McCausland, Jayme Fisher, Laura Cooney.
Coach of the Year
Kevin Bott, Owen J. Roberts
The Wildcats defended their PAC Championship title with their second straight unbeaten season. Their last PAC loss came in January 2016 against eventual conference Champ Perkiomen Valley. OJR sent five representatives to this year’s PIAA Class AAA Championships, including a pair of relays.
