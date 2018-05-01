Connect with us

Girls Lacrosse

Delco Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Barnett paces Interboro to easy win

Keri Barnett’s five goals and one assist led Interboro to an easy 16-6 nonleague win over Collegium Charter.

Morgan Reed totaled two goals and three assists for the Bucs (12-2), who held an 11-1 advantage at halftime. Paige Dowart posted a hat trick and

Marissa Mullan contributed a goal and four assists. Molly Dowling added two goals and an assist.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Girls Lacrosse