Delco Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Barnett paces Interboro to easy win

Keri Barnett’s five goals and one assist led Interboro to an easy 16-6 nonleague win over Collegium Charter.

Morgan Reed totaled two goals and three assists for the Bucs (12-2), who held an 11-1 advantage at halftime. Paige Dowart posted a hat trick and

Marissa Mullan contributed a goal and four assists. Molly Dowling added two goals and an assist.