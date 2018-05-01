Delco Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Porrecca gets six points, Interboro routs Upper Moreland

Michael Porreca tallied three goals and three assists to help Interboro to a 15-6 triumph over Upper Moreland in a Pioneer Athletic Conference match.
Gaige Lennon (one assist) and Nick Mormando also registered hat tricks for the Bucs. Johnny Scibello pitched in with a goal and three helpers, while Brett McLaughlin and AJ Porreca tossed in two goals apiece. Connor Evans played well in the cage, making 10 saves.
In other nonleague action:
Haverford 19, Everest Canada 9 >> TJ Malone paired five goals with two assists, Scott Deck netted four goals and dished out two helpers, and Gavin Burke supplied four assists to power the Fords. Peter Garno chipped in with two goals and two assists.
Penncrest 9, Plymouth Whitemarsh 7 >> The Lions were the frontrunners in a game that was originally suspended last week due to inclement weather. Max Daugherty and Matt Gress led the charge with three goals apiece. Ryan Metsinger had a goal and an assist, but was most valuable from the faceoff circle, going 13 of 20. Shane Stevens had a strong performance in goal, stopping seven shots.
