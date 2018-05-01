Connect with us

Boys Basketball

2017-2018 Pennsylvania All-State Boys Basketball Teams Announced

Westtown School's Cameron Reddish was named the Class 3A Player of the Year as the 2017-2018 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Teams were announced on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. (Austin Hertzog/Digital First Media)

The 2017-18 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Teams were announced on Tuesday afternoon and included several players from Southeastern Pennsylvania.

CLASS 6A

Player of the Year: Eric Dixon, Abington
Coach of the Year: Matt Griffin, Roman Catholic

First Team

NameSchoolHeightClassPPG
Eric DixonAbington6-7Junior24.0
Drew FribergState College6-7Senior20.0
Lynn Greer IIIRoman Catholic6-3Sophomore15.3
Seth LundyRoman Catholic6-6Junior16.6
Naheem McLeodPlymouth Whitemarsh7-2Junior19.5
Ethan MortonButler6-6Sophomore24.6

Second Team

NameSchoolHeightClassPPG
Chris ArcidiaconoNeshaminy6-3Senior26.4
Allen BetrandRoman Catholic6-3Senior14.2
Amante BrittWoodland Hills5-10Senior20.2
William JeffressMcDowell6-6Freshman21.2
Phil JurkovecPine-Richland6-5Senior16.1
Khalif MearesAbraham Lincoln6-3Senior14.0
Josh SamecHazleton6-8Senior15.2

Third Team

NameSchoolHeightClassPPG
Jhamir BrickusCoatesville5-11Sophomore19.2
Wesley ButlerReading6-1Junior16.7
Ed CroswellSaint Joseph's Prep6-7Senior13.5
Hakim HartRoman Catholic6-5Junior15.1
Robbie HeathAbington6-2Senior18.8
Darius KinnelSaint Joseph's Prep6-0Senior16.2
Jeff PlanutisHazleton6-5Senior15.7

CLASS 5A

Player of the Year: Robby Carmody, Mars
Coach of the Year: Ken Bianchi, Abington Heights

First Team

NameSchoolHeightClassPPG
Don'yae Baylor-CarrollMilton Hershey5-9Senior23.5
Robby CarmodyMars6-4Senior31.3
Jackson DanzigAbington Heights6-6Senior17.3
Antonio RizzutoNortheastern6-3Senior23.4
George TinsleyAbington Heights6-5Junior18.2
Isaiah WongBonner & Prendergast6-3Junior22.2
Jeff PlanutisHazleton6-5Senior15.7

Second Team

NameSchoolHeightClassPPG
Andrew FunkArchbishop Wood6-5Senior18.5
A.J. HoggardArchbishop Carroll6-3Sophomore15.7
Ajiri JohnsonBonner & Prendergast6-8Senior11.1
Bryce LaskeyLaurel Highlands6-4Senior33.3
Tyler NorwoodPenncrest5-11Senior21.6
Christian RayHaverford School6-6Junior18.9
Ryan SmithLampeter-Strasburg6-10Senior20.8

Third Team

NameSchoolHeightClassPPG
Antwuan ButlerCardinal O'Hara6-1Senior18.5
Kyree GenerettYork6-1Senior21.0
Tairq IngrahamBonner & Prendergast6-9Junior12.6
Lashon LindseyMeadville6-7Junior23.1
Fred MulbahNortheastern5-9Senior14.3
Tyree PickronArchbishop Wood6-3Senior15.9
Deuce TurnerMalvern Prep6-1Sophomore20.5

CLASS 4A

Player of the Year: Donta Scott, Imhotep Charter
Coach of the Year: Zach Sarver, Sharon

First Team

NameSchoolHeightClassPPG
Dahmir BishopImhotep Charter6-3Junior
Marcus HookerNew Castle5-11Senior16.1
Patrick RobinsonConwell-Egan6-2Senior24.3
Donta ScottImhotep Charter6-7Junior11.5
Coletrane WashingtonQuaker Valley6-5Senior21.5
Ryan YoungBethlehem Catholic6-10Senior16.0

Second Team

NameSchoolHeightClassPPG
Carlos CarterIndiana6-4Senior23.3
Ryan HughesMiddletown6-4Senior21.6
Casey JackBerks Catholic6-2Junior11.3
Leo O'BoyleScranton Prep6-8Junior20.3
Justin PazBethlehem Catholic5-10Junior16.5
Ethan PorterfieldSharon6-8Junior17.4

Third Team

NameSchoolHeightClassPPG
Imil BrittJohnstown5-7Senior19.8
Eric EspositoConwell-Egan6-6Senior16.1
Adam FreeseKennard-Dale6-5Senior18.5
Chereef KnoxImhotep Charter6-6Junior
Nate KreitzerNanticoke5-9Junior19.4
Nathan SchneiderSaint Marys6-1Senior25.7

CLASS 3A

Player of the Year: Cameron Reddish, Westtown
Coach of the Year: Greg Burke, Richland

First Team

NameSchoolHeightClassPPG
Joe BattGreenville6-2Senior20.5
James EllisWestinghouse6-11Senior21.1
Sean GoodTrinity6-11Senior13.6
Dymir MontagueNeumann-Goretti6-3Senior14.8
Cameron ReddishWesttown6-7Senior26.6
Sam SessomsShipley School5-9Senior28.6

Second Team

NameSchoolHeightClassPPG
Jalen GaffneyWesttown6-3Junior16.5
Isaiah GravesCatasauqua6-1Senior26.1
Keeno HolmesLincoln Park6-2Junior23.0
Matt HolsingerCentral Cambria6-6Senior21.8
Christian IngsNeumann-Goretti5-10Junior11.2
Marrek PaolaLigonier Valley6-6Junior24.3
Tyler ZimmermanRichland6-2Senior14.3

Third Team

NameSchoolHeightClassPPG
Noah DillowChestnut Ridge6-2Senior25.3
Dimitri GnallWyoming Seminary6-3Junior17.1
Nick GuadarramaPerkiomen School6-6Senior16.9
Collin InstoneRichland6-3Junior14.2
Arion LewisValley Forge Military Academy6-2Senior21.8
Sam PariniFairview6-10Senior15.6
Gerald RossLoyalsock6-2Junior18.1

CLASS 2A

Player of the Year: Damon Wall, Constitution
Coach of the Year: Al Callejas, Holy Cross

First Team

NameSchoolHeightClassPPG
John Bol AjakChurch Farm6-10Junior
Owen ChambersCoudersport6-2Junior24.9
Jordan HolmqvistMoravian Academy6-0Junior19.8
Luke RuggeryBishop Guilfoyle5-10Junior21.1
Damon WallConstitution6-0Senior17.4
Isiah WarfieldSewickley Academy6-4Sophomore16.0

Second Team

NameSchoolHeightClassPPG
Tyler FritzMarian Catholic6-1Sophomore22.3
Patrick GalvinHoly Cross5-10Senior13.7
Keshaun HammondsConstitution6-1Sophomore14.1
Donovan JohnsonOur Lady of the Sacred Heart6-6Sophomore19.0
Nate RidgewaySewickley Academy6-6Junior13.0
Austin WigleyOur Lady of the Sacred Heart6-2Junior14.7

Third Team

NameSchoolHeightClassPPG
Tre CunninghamJeannette6-4Senior19.5
Rene FigueroaPanther Valley5-7Junior18.6
Turner KurtCambridge Springs6-7Senior18.7
Jahmir Marable-WilliamsConstitution6-0Senior13.9
Isaiah SmithSewickley Academy6-2Sophomore16.0
Dante SpadaforaOur Lady of the Sacred Heart5-11Freshman15.0

CLASS 1A

Player of the Year:  Maceo Austin, Kennedy Catholic
Coach of the Year: James Sandri, Lourdes Regional

First Team

NameSchoolHeightClassPPG
Maceo AustinKennedy Catholic6-5Junior18.2
Jalen GorhamYork Country Day6-7Junior20.0
Mikeal JonesGirard College6-8Sophomore21.5
Thomas SchultzLourdes Regional6-5Junior20.4
Oscar TshiebweKennedy Catholic6-10Junior21.2

Second Team

NameSchoolHeightClassPPG
Cameron CollinsJuniata Valley5-8Junior25.5
Brady FyfeShade6-3Junior18.5
Tristan McDannellBishop Carroll5-9Sophomore15.7
Zach McDonoughVincentian6-2Senior24.1
Dawson SnyderShanksville-Stonycreek6-2Junior23.3

Third Team

NameSchoolHeightClassPPG
Tre CharlesUnion Area5-10Senior23.0
Carson CurryPlumstead Christian6-0Junior19.9
Lyndon HendersonMonessen6-2Junior22.0
John SaxeSullivan County6-1Senior16.0
Khalil TurnerSankofa Freedom6-6Junior9.4

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Boys Basketball