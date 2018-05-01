2017-2018 Pennsylvania All-State Boys Basketball Teams Announced

The 2017-18 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Teams were announced on Tuesday afternoon and included several players from Southeastern Pennsylvania.
CLASS 6A
Player of the Year: Eric Dixon, Abington
Coach of the Year: Matt Griffin, Roman Catholic
First Team
|Name
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Eric Dixon
|Abington
|6-7
|Junior
|24.0
|Drew Friberg
|State College
|6-7
|Senior
|20.0
|Lynn Greer III
|Roman Catholic
|6-3
|Sophomore
|15.3
|Seth Lundy
|Roman Catholic
|6-6
|Junior
|16.6
|Naheem McLeod
|Plymouth Whitemarsh
|7-2
|Junior
|19.5
|Ethan Morton
|Butler
|6-6
|Sophomore
|24.6
Second Team
|Name
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Chris Arcidiacono
|Neshaminy
|6-3
|Senior
|26.4
|Allen Betrand
|Roman Catholic
|6-3
|Senior
|14.2
|Amante Britt
|Woodland Hills
|5-10
|Senior
|20.2
|William Jeffress
|McDowell
|6-6
|Freshman
|21.2
|Phil Jurkovec
|Pine-Richland
|6-5
|Senior
|16.1
|Khalif Meares
|Abraham Lincoln
|6-3
|Senior
|14.0
|Josh Samec
|Hazleton
|6-8
|Senior
|15.2
Third Team
|Name
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Jhamir Brickus
|Coatesville
|5-11
|Sophomore
|19.2
|Wesley Butler
|Reading
|6-1
|Junior
|16.7
|Ed Croswell
|Saint Joseph's Prep
|6-7
|Senior
|13.5
|Hakim Hart
|Roman Catholic
|6-5
|Junior
|15.1
|Robbie Heath
|Abington
|6-2
|Senior
|18.8
|Darius Kinnel
|Saint Joseph's Prep
|6-0
|Senior
|16.2
|Jeff Planutis
|Hazleton
|6-5
|Senior
|15.7
CLASS 5A
Player of the Year: Robby Carmody, Mars
Coach of the Year: Ken Bianchi, Abington Heights
First Team
|Name
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Don'yae Baylor-Carroll
|Milton Hershey
|5-9
|Senior
|23.5
|Robby Carmody
|Mars
|6-4
|Senior
|31.3
|Jackson Danzig
|Abington Heights
|6-6
|Senior
|17.3
|Antonio Rizzuto
|Northeastern
|6-3
|Senior
|23.4
|George Tinsley
|Abington Heights
|6-5
|Junior
|18.2
|Isaiah Wong
|Bonner & Prendergast
|6-3
|Junior
|22.2
|Jeff Planutis
|Hazleton
|6-5
|Senior
|15.7
Second Team
|Name
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Andrew Funk
|Archbishop Wood
|6-5
|Senior
|18.5
|A.J. Hoggard
|Archbishop Carroll
|6-3
|Sophomore
|15.7
|Ajiri Johnson
|Bonner & Prendergast
|6-8
|Senior
|11.1
|Bryce Laskey
|Laurel Highlands
|6-4
|Senior
|33.3
|Tyler Norwood
|Penncrest
|5-11
|Senior
|21.6
|Christian Ray
|Haverford School
|6-6
|Junior
|18.9
|Ryan Smith
|Lampeter-Strasburg
|6-10
|Senior
|20.8
Third Team
|Name
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Antwuan Butler
|Cardinal O'Hara
|6-1
|Senior
|18.5
|Kyree Generett
|York
|6-1
|Senior
|21.0
|Tairq Ingraham
|Bonner & Prendergast
|6-9
|Junior
|12.6
|Lashon Lindsey
|Meadville
|6-7
|Junior
|23.1
|Fred Mulbah
|Northeastern
|5-9
|Senior
|14.3
|Tyree Pickron
|Archbishop Wood
|6-3
|Senior
|15.9
|Deuce Turner
|Malvern Prep
|6-1
|Sophomore
|20.5
CLASS 4A
Player of the Year: Donta Scott, Imhotep Charter
Coach of the Year: Zach Sarver, Sharon
First Team
|Name
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Dahmir Bishop
|Imhotep Charter
|6-3
|Junior
|Marcus Hooker
|New Castle
|5-11
|Senior
|16.1
|Patrick Robinson
|Conwell-Egan
|6-2
|Senior
|24.3
|Donta Scott
|Imhotep Charter
|6-7
|Junior
|11.5
|Coletrane Washington
|Quaker Valley
|6-5
|Senior
|21.5
|Ryan Young
|Bethlehem Catholic
|6-10
|Senior
|16.0
Second Team
|Name
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Carlos Carter
|Indiana
|6-4
|Senior
|23.3
|Ryan Hughes
|Middletown
|6-4
|Senior
|21.6
|Casey Jack
|Berks Catholic
|6-2
|Junior
|11.3
|Leo O'Boyle
|Scranton Prep
|6-8
|Junior
|20.3
|Justin Paz
|Bethlehem Catholic
|5-10
|Junior
|16.5
|Ethan Porterfield
|Sharon
|6-8
|Junior
|17.4
Third Team
|Name
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Imil Britt
|Johnstown
|5-7
|Senior
|19.8
|Eric Esposito
|Conwell-Egan
|6-6
|Senior
|16.1
|Adam Freese
|Kennard-Dale
|6-5
|Senior
|18.5
|Chereef Knox
|Imhotep Charter
|6-6
|Junior
|Nate Kreitzer
|Nanticoke
|5-9
|Junior
|19.4
|Nathan Schneider
|Saint Marys
|6-1
|Senior
|25.7
CLASS 3A
Player of the Year: Cameron Reddish, Westtown
Coach of the Year: Greg Burke, Richland
First Team
|Name
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Joe Batt
|Greenville
|6-2
|Senior
|20.5
|James Ellis
|Westinghouse
|6-11
|Senior
|21.1
|Sean Good
|Trinity
|6-11
|Senior
|13.6
|Dymir Montague
|Neumann-Goretti
|6-3
|Senior
|14.8
|Cameron Reddish
|Westtown
|6-7
|Senior
|26.6
|Sam Sessoms
|Shipley School
|5-9
|Senior
|28.6
Second Team
|Name
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Jalen Gaffney
|Westtown
|6-3
|Junior
|16.5
|Isaiah Graves
|Catasauqua
|6-1
|Senior
|26.1
|Keeno Holmes
|Lincoln Park
|6-2
|Junior
|23.0
|Matt Holsinger
|Central Cambria
|6-6
|Senior
|21.8
|Christian Ings
|Neumann-Goretti
|5-10
|Junior
|11.2
|Marrek Paola
|Ligonier Valley
|6-6
|Junior
|24.3
|Tyler Zimmerman
|Richland
|6-2
|Senior
|14.3
Third Team
|Name
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Noah Dillow
|Chestnut Ridge
|6-2
|Senior
|25.3
|Dimitri Gnall
|Wyoming Seminary
|6-3
|Junior
|17.1
|Nick Guadarrama
|Perkiomen School
|6-6
|Senior
|16.9
|Collin Instone
|Richland
|6-3
|Junior
|14.2
|Arion Lewis
|Valley Forge Military Academy
|6-2
|Senior
|21.8
|Sam Parini
|Fairview
|6-10
|Senior
|15.6
|Gerald Ross
|Loyalsock
|6-2
|Junior
|18.1
CLASS 2A
Player of the Year: Damon Wall, Constitution
Coach of the Year: Al Callejas, Holy Cross
First Team
|Name
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|John Bol Ajak
|Church Farm
|6-10
|Junior
|Owen Chambers
|Coudersport
|6-2
|Junior
|24.9
|Jordan Holmqvist
|Moravian Academy
|6-0
|Junior
|19.8
|Luke Ruggery
|Bishop Guilfoyle
|5-10
|Junior
|21.1
|Damon Wall
|Constitution
|6-0
|Senior
|17.4
|Isiah Warfield
|Sewickley Academy
|6-4
|Sophomore
|16.0
Second Team
|Name
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Tyler Fritz
|Marian Catholic
|6-1
|Sophomore
|22.3
|Patrick Galvin
|Holy Cross
|5-10
|Senior
|13.7
|Keshaun Hammonds
|Constitution
|6-1
|Sophomore
|14.1
|Donovan Johnson
|Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
|6-6
|Sophomore
|19.0
|Nate Ridgeway
|Sewickley Academy
|6-6
|Junior
|13.0
|Austin Wigley
|Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
|6-2
|Junior
|14.7
Third Team
|Name
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Tre Cunningham
|Jeannette
|6-4
|Senior
|19.5
|Rene Figueroa
|Panther Valley
|5-7
|Junior
|18.6
|Turner Kurt
|Cambridge Springs
|6-7
|Senior
|18.7
|Jahmir Marable-Williams
|Constitution
|6-0
|Senior
|13.9
|Isaiah Smith
|Sewickley Academy
|6-2
|Sophomore
|16.0
|Dante Spadafora
|Our Lady of the Sacred Heart
|5-11
|Freshman
|15.0
CLASS 1A
Player of the Year: Maceo Austin, Kennedy Catholic
Coach of the Year: James Sandri, Lourdes Regional
First Team
|Name
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Maceo Austin
|Kennedy Catholic
|6-5
|Junior
|18.2
|Jalen Gorham
|York Country Day
|6-7
|Junior
|20.0
|Mikeal Jones
|Girard College
|6-8
|Sophomore
|21.5
|Thomas Schultz
|Lourdes Regional
|6-5
|Junior
|20.4
|Oscar Tshiebwe
|Kennedy Catholic
|6-10
|Junior
|21.2
Second Team
|Name
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Cameron Collins
|Juniata Valley
|5-8
|Junior
|25.5
|Brady Fyfe
|Shade
|6-3
|Junior
|18.5
|Tristan McDannell
|Bishop Carroll
|5-9
|Sophomore
|15.7
|Zach McDonough
|Vincentian
|6-2
|Senior
|24.1
|Dawson Snyder
|Shanksville-Stonycreek
|6-2
|Junior
|23.3
Third Team
|Name
|School
|Height
|Class
|PPG
|Tre Charles
|Union Area
|5-10
|Senior
|23.0
|Carson Curry
|Plumstead Christian
|6-0
|Junior
|19.9
|Lyndon Henderson
|Monessen
|6-2
|Junior
|22.0
|John Saxe
|Sullivan County
|6-1
|Senior
|16.0
|Khalil Turner
|Sankofa Freedom
|6-6
|Junior
|9.4
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Flack, Fox lead Upper Perk past Pottsgrove
Upper Perkiomen 17, Pottsgrove 10 >> Hope Flack and Liz Fox combined on 10...