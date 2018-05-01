2017-2018 Pennsylvania All-State Boys Basketball Teams Announced

The 2017-18 Pennsylvania Sports Writers All-State Boys Basketball Teams were announced on Tuesday afternoon and included several players from Southeastern Pennsylvania.

CLASS 6A

Player of the Year: Eric Dixon, Abington

Coach of the Year: Matt Griffin, Roman Catholic

First Team

Name School Height Class PPG Eric Dixon Abington 6-7 Junior 24.0 Drew Friberg State College 6-7 Senior 20.0 Lynn Greer III Roman Catholic 6-3 Sophomore 15.3 Seth Lundy Roman Catholic 6-6 Junior 16.6 Naheem McLeod Plymouth Whitemarsh 7-2 Junior 19.5 Ethan Morton Butler 6-6 Sophomore 24.6

Second Team

Name School Height Class PPG Chris Arcidiacono Neshaminy 6-3 Senior 26.4 Allen Betrand Roman Catholic 6-3 Senior 14.2 Amante Britt Woodland Hills 5-10 Senior 20.2 William Jeffress McDowell 6-6 Freshman 21.2 Phil Jurkovec Pine-Richland 6-5 Senior 16.1 Khalif Meares Abraham Lincoln 6-3 Senior 14.0 Josh Samec Hazleton 6-8 Senior 15.2

Third Team

Name School Height Class PPG Jhamir Brickus Coatesville 5-11 Sophomore 19.2 Wesley Butler Reading 6-1 Junior 16.7 Ed Croswell Saint Joseph's Prep 6-7 Senior 13.5 Hakim Hart Roman Catholic 6-5 Junior 15.1 Robbie Heath Abington 6-2 Senior 18.8 Darius Kinnel Saint Joseph's Prep 6-0 Senior 16.2 Jeff Planutis Hazleton 6-5 Senior 15.7

CLASS 5A

Player of the Year: Robby Carmody, Mars

Coach of the Year: Ken Bianchi, Abington Heights

First Team

Name School Height Class PPG Don'yae Baylor-Carroll Milton Hershey 5-9 Senior 23.5 Robby Carmody Mars 6-4 Senior 31.3 Jackson Danzig Abington Heights 6-6 Senior 17.3 Antonio Rizzuto Northeastern 6-3 Senior 23.4 George Tinsley Abington Heights 6-5 Junior 18.2 Isaiah Wong Bonner & Prendergast 6-3 Junior 22.2 Jeff Planutis Hazleton 6-5 Senior 15.7

Second Team

Name School Height Class PPG Andrew Funk Archbishop Wood 6-5 Senior 18.5 A.J. Hoggard Archbishop Carroll 6-3 Sophomore 15.7 Ajiri Johnson Bonner & Prendergast 6-8 Senior 11.1 Bryce Laskey Laurel Highlands 6-4 Senior 33.3 Tyler Norwood Penncrest 5-11 Senior 21.6 Christian Ray Haverford School 6-6 Junior 18.9 Ryan Smith Lampeter-Strasburg 6-10 Senior 20.8

Third Team

Name School Height Class PPG Antwuan Butler Cardinal O'Hara 6-1 Senior 18.5 Kyree Generett York 6-1 Senior 21.0 Tairq Ingraham Bonner & Prendergast 6-9 Junior 12.6 Lashon Lindsey Meadville 6-7 Junior 23.1 Fred Mulbah Northeastern 5-9 Senior 14.3 Tyree Pickron Archbishop Wood 6-3 Senior 15.9 Deuce Turner Malvern Prep 6-1 Sophomore 20.5

CLASS 4A

Player of the Year: Donta Scott, Imhotep Charter

Coach of the Year: Zach Sarver, Sharon

First Team

Name School Height Class PPG Dahmir Bishop Imhotep Charter 6-3 Junior Marcus Hooker New Castle 5-11 Senior 16.1 Patrick Robinson Conwell-Egan 6-2 Senior 24.3 Donta Scott Imhotep Charter 6-7 Junior 11.5 Coletrane Washington Quaker Valley 6-5 Senior 21.5 Ryan Young Bethlehem Catholic 6-10 Senior 16.0

Second Team

Name School Height Class PPG Carlos Carter Indiana 6-4 Senior 23.3 Ryan Hughes Middletown 6-4 Senior 21.6 Casey Jack Berks Catholic 6-2 Junior 11.3 Leo O'Boyle Scranton Prep 6-8 Junior 20.3 Justin Paz Bethlehem Catholic 5-10 Junior 16.5 Ethan Porterfield Sharon 6-8 Junior 17.4

Third Team

Name School Height Class PPG Imil Britt Johnstown 5-7 Senior 19.8 Eric Esposito Conwell-Egan 6-6 Senior 16.1 Adam Freese Kennard-Dale 6-5 Senior 18.5 Chereef Knox Imhotep Charter 6-6 Junior Nate Kreitzer Nanticoke 5-9 Junior 19.4 Nathan Schneider Saint Marys 6-1 Senior 25.7

CLASS 3A

Player of the Year: Cameron Reddish, Westtown

Coach of the Year: Greg Burke, Richland

First Team

Name School Height Class PPG Joe Batt Greenville 6-2 Senior 20.5 James Ellis Westinghouse 6-11 Senior 21.1 Sean Good Trinity 6-11 Senior 13.6 Dymir Montague Neumann-Goretti 6-3 Senior 14.8 Cameron Reddish Westtown 6-7 Senior 26.6 Sam Sessoms Shipley School 5-9 Senior 28.6

Second Team

Name School Height Class PPG Jalen Gaffney Westtown 6-3 Junior 16.5 Isaiah Graves Catasauqua 6-1 Senior 26.1 Keeno Holmes Lincoln Park 6-2 Junior 23.0 Matt Holsinger Central Cambria 6-6 Senior 21.8 Christian Ings Neumann-Goretti 5-10 Junior 11.2 Marrek Paola Ligonier Valley 6-6 Junior 24.3 Tyler Zimmerman Richland 6-2 Senior 14.3

Third Team

Name School Height Class PPG Noah Dillow Chestnut Ridge 6-2 Senior 25.3 Dimitri Gnall Wyoming Seminary 6-3 Junior 17.1 Nick Guadarrama Perkiomen School 6-6 Senior 16.9 Collin Instone Richland 6-3 Junior 14.2 Arion Lewis Valley Forge Military Academy 6-2 Senior 21.8 Sam Parini Fairview 6-10 Senior 15.6 Gerald Ross Loyalsock 6-2 Junior 18.1

CLASS 2A

Player of the Year: Damon Wall, Constitution

Coach of the Year: Al Callejas, Holy Cross

First Team

Name School Height Class PPG John Bol Ajak Church Farm 6-10 Junior Owen Chambers Coudersport 6-2 Junior 24.9 Jordan Holmqvist Moravian Academy 6-0 Junior 19.8 Luke Ruggery Bishop Guilfoyle 5-10 Junior 21.1 Damon Wall Constitution 6-0 Senior 17.4 Isiah Warfield Sewickley Academy 6-4 Sophomore 16.0

Second Team

Name School Height Class PPG Tyler Fritz Marian Catholic 6-1 Sophomore 22.3 Patrick Galvin Holy Cross 5-10 Senior 13.7 Keshaun Hammonds Constitution 6-1 Sophomore 14.1 Donovan Johnson Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6-6 Sophomore 19.0 Nate Ridgeway Sewickley Academy 6-6 Junior 13.0 Austin Wigley Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6-2 Junior 14.7

Third Team

Name School Height Class PPG Tre Cunningham Jeannette 6-4 Senior 19.5 Rene Figueroa Panther Valley 5-7 Junior 18.6 Turner Kurt Cambridge Springs 6-7 Senior 18.7 Jahmir Marable-Williams Constitution 6-0 Senior 13.9 Isaiah Smith Sewickley Academy 6-2 Sophomore 16.0 Dante Spadafora Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 5-11 Freshman 15.0

CLASS 1A

Player of the Year: Maceo Austin, Kennedy Catholic

Coach of the Year: James Sandri, Lourdes Regional

First Team

Name School Height Class PPG Maceo Austin Kennedy Catholic 6-5 Junior 18.2 Jalen Gorham York Country Day 6-7 Junior 20.0 Mikeal Jones Girard College 6-8 Sophomore 21.5 Thomas Schultz Lourdes Regional 6-5 Junior 20.4 Oscar Tshiebwe Kennedy Catholic 6-10 Junior 21.2

Second Team

Name School Height Class PPG Cameron Collins Juniata Valley 5-8 Junior 25.5 Brady Fyfe Shade 6-3 Junior 18.5 Tristan McDannell Bishop Carroll 5-9 Sophomore 15.7 Zach McDonough Vincentian 6-2 Senior 24.1 Dawson Snyder Shanksville-Stonycreek 6-2 Junior 23.3

Third Team