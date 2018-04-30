Mowrey handcuffs Upper Perkiomen in Pottsgrove’s 6-5 win

LOWER POTTSGROVE >> There’s a whole world out there to be discovered on YouTube.

Just ask Cameron Mowrey.

A right-handed pitcher for Pottsgrove, Mowrey works exclusively from the stretch and features a funky delivery to the plate. The junior was solid on the mound against Upper Perkiomen Monday afternoon, delivering three strong innings in relief on the way to the Falcons’ 6-5 win in Pioneer Athletic Conference play.

“My coach told me last year that taller players like me usually pitch differently,” said Mowrey of his delivery to the plate, “so I went on to YouTube to try and find something that would work for me.”

Based on Monday’s outing, Mowrey’s search brought back positive results.

Relying heavily on his slider and mixing in his fastball, Mowery scattered four strikeouts across his three innings of work. He let only two runners on before stranding them at first and second base to end the threat and the game in the seventh inning.

“We work backwards with him — his slider is his fastball and his fastball is his slider,” said Pottsgrove manager Jamie Nash. “That really confuses batters at the plate, especially the first time around.

“He was on JV last year and just started pitching then. This year we saw enough to bring him up with us on varsity and now we’ve put him in some big spots. He closed the door Saturday (6-4 win over Pottstown) and he closed the door today as well.”

Even Upper Perk head coach Frank Mercon was quick to point out Mowrey’s presence on the mound.

“I was standing out there and I was like, ‘Well, that certainly wasn’t taught,’” he said of Mowrey’s delivery. “There was something about him, we just weren’t seeing him. I’ve got to give him credit, he shut us down.”

With the win, Pottsgrove improves to 3-8 in the PAC (3-11 overall) and is now on its first win streak since the 2016 season. The result drops Upper Perkiomen to 3-8 in the PAC (3-8 overall) and is their fifth loss of the season by one run.

Both teams combined for 18 hits and six errors. Pottsgrove crossed two runs in each of the first three innings while Upper Perk kept it close with a two-run rally in the top of the third followed by a three-run fourth inning.

Pottsgrove right fielder Bailey Delp finished 2-for-3 with a two-run double in the bottom of the first inning while catcher Colin Templin and center fielder Kyle Fehnel (two RBI, run scored) each had two hits batting in the eighth and ninth-hole, respectively.

That was a major positive, says Nash.

“It’s nice to have the bottom of the order turn it over for the top,” he said. “Hopefully we can get both of them clicking together. That’ll make a big difference for us.”

Starter Ethan McMonagle was solid in the early going before Upper Perk got to him in the third. He battled through four complete where he was tagged for five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out a pair.

On a day where the Falcons’ bottom half came through, it was Upper Perk’s top half of the order that delivered in the key moments. Leadoff shortstop Justin Wornham finished 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI while third baseman Ryan Rossiter had two hits and an RBI. Second baseman Trey Livingstone had a two-run double in the top of the third inning but was called out at the plate trying to score on Macauley Swenk’s single to left two batters later.

It turned out to be a play that could have made all the difference in yet another one-run loss for the Tribe. For the game, Upper Perk stranded five runners on base and had two players tagged out at the plate.

“(Five) one-run losses,” said Mercon. “It’s amazing isn’t it? Even half of those and we’re well on our way to districts.

“But we keep plugging away. We don’t quit, we work hard, we go and we move forward.”

Monday’s loss is just the start to what will be the most challenging week of the season for Upper Perk. The Tribe hosts Methacton Tuesday and Pope John Paul II Wednesday, then travels to face Spring-Ford under the lights Friday night.

Pottsgrove will look to keep momentum rolling into Wednesday afternoon’s game at home against Frontier Division leader Phoenixville before traveling to Methacton on Friday.