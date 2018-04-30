Mercury Softball Roundup: Upper Perk’s Taylor Lindsay logs 100th career hit

Taylor Lindsay’s 100th hit homer! pic.twitter.com/7y1PdIFJMQ — Upper Perk Softball (@UPHSGS) April 30, 2018





Lindsay wound up 2-for-3 with four RBI. She also picked up the win in the circle, holding Phoenixville to just one hit and a walk in three innings of work. Morgan Lindsay was 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBI.

Caroline Pellicano picked up the pitching win, scattering three runs on six hits across all seven innings.

Kylie Hertzler hit a two-run home run for Boyertown.

Winning pitcher Sarah Walsh had three hits and an RBI while two-hit games were turned in by Allie Daubert, Maddison Twaddell and Jordan Sylvia. Ashley Bangert homered for PV.

Grace Harvey (run scored, four RBI) and Ashley Remington (two runs scored, RBI) each registered triples in the win.

Barr got the start and lasted five innings scattering five hits and four walks while Warren allowed just one hit in relief. Lauren Del Giudice finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI.