Mercury Softball Roundup: Upper Perk’s Taylor Lindsay logs 100th career hit

Upper Perkiomen 13, Phoenixville 2 >> Taylor Lindsay blasted a three-run home run during the bottom of the third inning for her 100th career hit as the Tribe thumped the Phantoms in PAC Frontier Division play.
Lindsay wound up 2-for-3 with four RBI. She also picked up the win in the circle, holding Phoenixville to just one hit and a walk in three innings of work. Morgan Lindsay was 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored and three RBI.
Methacton 6, Boyertown 3 >> The Warriors scored four runs with two outs in the fourth inning on the way to a PAC Liberty Division win over the Bears.
Caroline Pellicano picked up the pitching win, scattering three runs on six hits across all seven innings.
Kylie Hertzler hit a two-run home run for Boyertown.
Owen J. Roberts 12, Perkiomen Valley 4 >> The Wildcats exploded for 15 hits including a 4-for-5, two-RBI day from Casey Walker in a PAC win.
Winning pitcher Sarah Walsh had three hits and an RBI while two-hit games were turned in by Allie Daubert, Maddison Twaddell and Jordan Sylvia. Ashley Bangert homered for PV.
Pope John Paul II 12, Pottstown 2 >> The Golden Panthers scored all 12 of their runs within the first three innings of their PAC Frontier Division win over the Trojans.
Grace Harvey (run scored, four RBI) and Ashley Remington (two runs scored, RBI) each registered triples in the win.
Upper Merion 4, Pottsgrove 1 >> Olivia Barr and Kayla Warren combined to limit the Falcons to just one run and six hits in this PAC Frontier Division matchup.
Barr got the start and lasted five innings scattering five hits and four walks while Warren allowed just one hit in relief. Lauren Del Giudice finished 2-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI.
Spring-Ford 12, Norristown 0 >> Julia Ryan hit a grand slam in the Rams’ eight-run fourth inning in a five-inning win over the Eagles. Maddie Cortino doubled twice in support of winning pitcher Brianna Kelly (5 IP, 3 hits, 8 Ks).
Exeter 11, Daniel Boone 1 >> Emma Peterson hit two home runs, including a grand slam to lift the Eagles over the Blazers in this Berks Conference I matchup.
Perkiomen School 23, West-Mont Christian 9 >> The Panthers routed the Wings in Tri-County League play.
