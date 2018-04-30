Connect with us

Mercury Softball Roundup: Flack, Fox lead Upper Perk past Pottsgrove

Upper Perkiomen 17, Pottsgrove 10 >> Hope Flack and Liz Fox combined on 10 goals scored in the Tribe’s PAC Frontier Division win over the Falcons.

Courtney Bauer added a hat trick with two assists while Erika Boyer scored twice and had two helpers. Alyssa Petrucelli (three assists), Emily Williams (assist) and Riley Simon scored two goals apiece.

Methacton 20, Norristown 3 >> The Warriors had 15 different scorers and rolled to a 17-goal first half in a PAC Liberty Division rout.

Skylar Kay led with 4 goals, followed by Imani McNair (3g, 1a), Frankie Lucchesi (1g ,4a) and Mackenzie Henry (1g, 3a).

Pope John Paul II 19, Upper Merion 7 >> Monica Rapchinski scored eight goals and added three assists to lead the Golden Panthers to a PAC Frontier Division rout of the Vikings.

Grace Cobaugh added six goals and four assists while Kallan Bustynowicz added a hat trick. Julia Latoff had a goal and two assists while Julia McLaughlin scored once. Riley O’Malley paced UM with three goals.

Phoenixville 14, Pottstown 6 >> Katie Baker’s five-goal, one-assist performance led the Phantoms to a PAC Frontier win.

Alana Lathan and Ally Bonshock had hat tricks and Kyra Trafford and Emma Visnov scored twice each for Phoenixville. For Pottstown, Ebony Reddick had five goals and goalie Reilly Owens made 15 saves.

 

Perkiomen Valley 11, Spring-Ford 10 >> The Vikings picked up a PAC Liberty Division win over the Rams.

Perkiomen School 17, New Foundations Charter 8 >> Anne Coby had six goals and five assists in the Panthers’ non-conference win over New Foundations Charter.

Emalee Walsh added four goals and two assists while Rylee Walsh and Memphis Coddington each scored twice.

