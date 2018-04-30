Mercury Softball Roundup: Flack, Fox lead Upper Perk past Pottsgrove

Upper Perkiomen 17, Pottsgrove 10 >> Hope Flack and Liz Fox combined on 10 goals scored in the Tribe’s PAC Frontier Division win over the Falcons.
Courtney Bauer added a hat trick with two assists while Erika Boyer scored twice and had two helpers. Alyssa Petrucelli (three assists), Emily Williams (assist) and Riley Simon scored two goals apiece.
Methacton 20, Norristown 3 >> The Warriors had 15 different scorers and rolled to a 17-goal first half in a PAC Liberty Division rout.
Skylar Kay led with 4 goals, followed by Imani McNair (3g, 1a), Frankie Lucchesi (1g ,4a) and Mackenzie Henry (1g, 3a).
Pope John Paul II 19, Upper Merion 7 >> Monica Rapchinski scored eight goals and added three assists to lead the Golden Panthers to a PAC Frontier Division rout of the Vikings.
Grace Cobaugh added six goals and four assists while Kallan Bustynowicz added a hat trick. Julia Latoff had a goal and two assists while Julia McLaughlin scored once. Riley O’Malley paced UM with three goals.
Phoenixville 14, Pottstown 6 >> Katie Baker’s five-goal, one-assist performance led the Phantoms to a PAC Frontier win.
Alana Lathan and Ally Bonshock had hat tricks and Kyra Trafford and Emma Visnov scored twice each for Phoenixville. For Pottstown, Ebony Reddick had five goals and goalie Reilly Owens made 15 saves.
Perkiomen Valley 11, Spring-Ford 10 >> The Vikings picked up a PAC Liberty Division win over the Rams.
Perkiomen School 17, New Foundations Charter 8 >> Anne Coby had six goals and five assists in the Panthers’ non-conference win over New Foundations Charter.
Emalee Walsh added four goals and two assists while Rylee Walsh and Memphis Coddington each scored twice.
Comments
Recent News
-
Tennis/ 1 hour ago
Upper Darby, Chichester pick up wins
Brandon Caban, Zoe Lor and Ani Gipia were victorious in singles competition in Upper...
-
Strath Haven girls complete another perfect season in Central League
Strath Haven put the finishing touches on another perfect season in the Central League...
-
Delco Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Barnett paces Interboro to easy win
Keri Barnett’s five goals and one assist led Interboro to an easy 16-6 nonleague...
-
Delco Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Porrecca gets six points, Interboro routs Upper Moreland
Michael Porreca tallied three goals and three assists to help Interboro to a 15-6...
-
Upper Dublin hits reset in win over Upper Moreland
UPPER MORELAND >> The Upper Dublin girls lacrosse team was ready to hit the...
-
Delco Baseball Roundup: Hopkins comes up big when it counts for Cardinal O’Hara
A six-run outburst in the top of the sixth inning Monday lifted Cardinal O’Hara...
-
Delco Softball Roundup: Penn Wood’s Ballenger blanks West Catholic on one hit
Sophomore Ameenah Ballenger made certain that Penn Wood’s first win of 2018 was never...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Spring-Ford beats Perk Valley in 11 innings
Patrick Jucker scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th inning on...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Upper Perk’s Taylor Lindsay logs 100th career hit
Upper Perkiomen 13, Phoenixville 2 >> Taylor Lindsay blasted a three-run home run during...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Flack, Fox lead Upper Perk past Pottsgrove
Upper Perkiomen 17, Pottsgrove 10 >> Hope Flack and Liz Fox combined on 10...
-
Surging Boyertown ends Owen J. Roberts’ PAC unbeaten run, 10-9
BOYERTOWN >> It was windy and sunny Monday afternoon at Boyertown, yet a perfect...
-
Winter Sports/ 2 hours ago
Mercury All-Area: Backed by his parents/coaches, Pottsgrove’s Agnew shined his senior season
They say blood is thicker than water. Yet in the Agnew family, water flows...