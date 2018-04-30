Mercury Baseball Roundup: Spring-Ford beats Perk Valley in 11 innings

Patrick Jucker scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th inning on Andrew Huang’s sacrifice fly as the Spring-Ford baseball team edged Perkiomen Valley, 7-6 in a marathon Pioneer Athletic Conference matchup on Monday.

Jucker hit a one-out double in the inning, then eventually worked his way to third when Perk Valley threw consecutive walks.

Leadoff man Chase Simmons had a three-run home run in the top of the fourth inning while Ben Wilchacky finished 2-for-4 with a run scored. Wilchacky also picked up the mound win, pitching six innings in relief where he held Perk Valley to just a hit and a walk while striking out six.

Perk Valley’s AJ Hansen was 3-for-6 out of the leadoff spot with three runs scored while Brock Helverson (run scored, two RBI) and Kyle Bohannon (run scored, RBI) each had two hits.

Cushing pitched six complete, allowing only Josiah’s Wiggins’ double in the second inning and a walk while fanning six batters. Pottstown starter Tate Yergey held Phoenixville to just three hits and two walks while striking out nine.

Mike Hutchinson finished 3-for-5 with a three-run home run as part of a five-RBI performance while Anthony Swenda was 4-for-4 with two triples, four runs scored and five RBI. Leadoff man Matt Choi was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Every Boyertown starter was credited with a run scored while Mike Martin was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI. Shayn Horrocks was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Noah Kurtz picked up the pitching win as he scattered a hit and four walks across five innings.

Dom Proietta pitched all seven innings for Norristown where he was tagged for one run on three hits and a walk. He struck out 11. Jordan Lukas, Ben Christian and Zack Griffin combined on the shutout for Methacton.

Zach Smith finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored while Chris Pow had a double and a run scored. David Smith pitched five complete and was tagged for five runs (two earned) on seven hits and a walk.

Wilson finished 3-for-4 with three RBI while Colin Gehringer had two hits and two RBI. Connor Cleaver finished with three hits and two runs scored for Boone.