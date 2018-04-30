Connect with us

Girls Basketball

Mercury All-Area: Girls Basketball Teams

FIRST TEAM

Taylor Hamm, senior, Perkiomen Valley
Megan Jonassen, senior, Perkiomen Valley
Olivia LeClaire, sophomore, Owen J. Roberts
Lucy Olsen, freshman Spring-Ford
Ebony Reddick, senior, Pottstown
Kylie Webb, senior, Boyertown

SECOND TEAM

Olivia Pennypacker, senior, Methacton
Abby Goodrich, junior, Spring-Ford
Jasmine Hamilton, senior, Phoenixville
Riley Simon, freshman, Pottsgrove
Elise Sylvester, junior, Pope John Paul II
Jordan Wilson, senior, Upper Merion
Maia Lockhart, senior, Hill School’

HONORABLE MENTION

Boyertown: Julia Smith
Daniel Boone: Madison Spitko
Hill School: Alexa Giacche, Bridget Mayza
Methacton: Nicole Cooper, Sydney Tornetta
Norristown: Beyonce Collins
Owen J. Roberts: Diana Rantz
Perkiomen School: Maddy Parisi
Perkiomen Valley: Alex Blomstrom
Phoenixville: Peyton Graham, Ameerah Green
Pope John Paul II: Kayla Mesaros, Monica Rapchinski
Pottsgrove: Sierra Potts
Pottstown: Emme Wolfel
Spring-Ford: Rachel Christman, Cassie Marte,
Upper Merion: Amya Anthony, Tymeriah Stanton
Upper Perkiomen: Sierra Kelly

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mickey McDaniel, Spring-Ford

Spring-Ford fifth-year head coach guided the Rams to a 24-5 record, Pioneer Athletic Conference championship, fourth-place finish in the District 1 Class 6A tournament and berth in the PIAA Championships while featuring an underclassmen heavy roster that looks formidable for years to come.

