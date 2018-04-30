Mercury All-Area: Girls Basketball Teams

FIRST TEAM

Taylor Hamm, senior, Perkiomen Valley

Megan Jonassen, senior, Perkiomen Valley

Olivia LeClaire, sophomore, Owen J. Roberts

Lucy Olsen, freshman Spring-Ford

Ebony Reddick, senior, Pottstown

Kylie Webb, senior, Boyertown

SECOND TEAM

Olivia Pennypacker, senior, Methacton

Abby Goodrich, junior, Spring-Ford

Jasmine Hamilton, senior, Phoenixville

Riley Simon, freshman, Pottsgrove

Elise Sylvester, junior, Pope John Paul II

Jordan Wilson, senior, Upper Merion

Maia Lockhart, senior, Hill School’

HONORABLE MENTION

Boyertown: Julia Smith

Daniel Boone: Madison Spitko

Hill School: Alexa Giacche, Bridget Mayza

Methacton: Nicole Cooper, Sydney Tornetta

Norristown: Beyonce Collins

Owen J. Roberts: Diana Rantz

Perkiomen School: Maddy Parisi

Perkiomen Valley: Alex Blomstrom

Phoenixville: Peyton Graham, Ameerah Green

Pope John Paul II: Kayla Mesaros, Monica Rapchinski

Pottsgrove: Sierra Potts

Pottstown: Emme Wolfel

Spring-Ford: Rachel Christman, Cassie Marte,

Upper Merion: Amya Anthony, Tymeriah Stanton

Upper Perkiomen: Sierra Kelly

COACH OF THE YEAR

Mickey McDaniel, Spring-Ford

Spring-Ford fifth-year head coach guided the Rams to a 24-5 record, Pioneer Athletic Conference championship, fourth-place finish in the District 1 Class 6A tournament and berth in the PIAA Championships while featuring an underclassmen heavy roster that looks formidable for years to come.