Mercury All-Area: Backed by his parents/coaches, Pottsgrove’s Agnew shined his senior season

They say blood is thicker than water.
Yet in the Agnew family, water flows freely through their blood.
Pottsgrove senior Pat Agnew — the son of two area high school swimming coaches — is living proof of that notion. And his success in the water this season came, no doubt, as a culmination of the efforts both he and his parents devoted to the water.
Pat’s father, Mark Agnew, finished up his fifth season of coaching this past winter at Spring-Ford High School while his mother, Amy Agnew, completed her second season at The Hill School.
With parents who are both devoted swimming fanatics, it would be easy for one to assume that swimming is the only way of life in the Agnew household. No ifs, ands or buts about it.
Yet, that couldn’t be further from the truth.
“It may sound shocking, but they never put any extra pressure on me to be a swimmer,” Agnew said of his parents. “I’ll always love them for that. They always told me to do whatever I wanted to do, whether it was swimming or something different.
“So this was always my choice, no one else’s. As far back as I remember, swimming has been a huge part of my life and I never want to let it go. I’ll always thank my parents for bringing it into my life in the first place.”
Agnew’s parents were present for some of his finest moments this past year.
The senior claimed a pair of Class AA gold medals at the District 1 Championships at La Salle University, then climbed on to the medal podium two weeks later at the PIAA Championships at Bucknell University. After his standout efforts in the water this winter, Agnew has been named the Mercury’s 2017-2018 All-Area Boys Swimmer of the Year.
Two years ago, Pottsgrove standouts Kevin Basch and Emily Glinecke were selected the 2016 All-Area Swimmers of the Year following their standout senior seasons. The next year, in Amy Agnew’s first year as head coach, Hill School senior Alberto Mestre earned the Boys All-Area honor.
Now, with Pat Agnew, the distinction is back at Pottsgrove.
“It came as a shock to me at first, but this is an honor,” said Agnew. “It’s really an honor to keep this tradition going at Pottsgrove. I know we’ve had a lot of great swimmers in the past with Emily (Glinecke), Kevin (Basch) and even Mikey Prior last year. So to be mentioned along with them is really special.”
Although he admits he’s never been pushed by his parents to pursue swimming, Agnew says that some of his best lessons in the sport have come over the dinner table.
“After a big meet or a big race, we’ll all sit and talk about it,” he said. “It’s funny, I get the coaching tips and the parents’ perspective sort of all into one conversation. It’s extremely helpful for me. It’s definitely nice to have help from other coaches, but having my parents is great because I know that they’re always looking out for me — both as a swimmer and as their son.”
Looking out for him, of course, except for perhaps one meet a year.
Agnew admits there was always an interesting element any time he and the Falcons went up against his father’s Spring-Ford team during the season.
“I never want to lose a race while, especially when I’m in front of my dad,” said Agnew. “There were a lot of times he’d put their fastest guys in races against me just because he could. So I always liked to put my all in the water just to impress him, even though he already knows what I’m capable of.”
His efforts at districts last February would have impressed anybody.
Agnew defended his Class AA titles in both the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races, cutting substantial time off both of his recordings from the year before. At the end of the two-day meet, he was named the Class AA Outstanding Swimmer.
“Districts was probably one of my favorite weekends all year,” said Agnew. “I just went into it knowing that I had worked my whole season basically just for those two days. I always have the right mindset, I was ready to get in there and get out as fast as I can.
“I put a little pressure on myself this year,” he said of defending his medals. “I thought maybe there would be a new freshman or sophomore coming up who could take my spot. But I just shut that out the day of. I knew it was my time.”
Two weeks later, Agnew found himself in a familiar place at states. And this time, he had arrived with one thing on his mind.
“I just wanted to get on that podium more than anything,” he said. “Last year was disappointing. Going to states is fun and all, but if you’re not at the podium at the end, it’s a lot different.”
During his first individual trip to the PIAA Championships as a junior, Agnew didn’t make it out of the morning’s preliminary swim, finishing 18th overall in the 50 free and 29th in the 100 free.
This time around, he was as determined as ever.
Agnew secured himself a spot in both championship finals, eventually finishing fourth overall in the 50 free (21.24) and eighth in the 100 free (47.75) to secure two spots on the medal stand by the end of the weekend.
“I didn’t want to leave Pottsgrove and not be on that podium at least once,” he said.
As he took to the medal stand and conquered a goal he had set out to achieve since arriving at Pottsgrove, Agnew could look up into the stands and find two familiar faces cheering him on: the ones he’d asked to show the way.
Comments
Recent News
-
Tennis/ 2 hours ago
Upper Darby, Chichester pick up wins
Brandon Caban, Zoe Lor and Ani Gipia were victorious in singles competition in Upper...
-
Strath Haven girls complete another perfect season in Central League
Strath Haven put the finishing touches on another perfect season in the Central League...
-
Delco Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Barnett paces Interboro to easy win
Keri Barnett’s five goals and one assist led Interboro to an easy 16-6 nonleague...
-
Delco Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Porrecca gets six points, Interboro routs Upper Moreland
Michael Porreca tallied three goals and three assists to help Interboro to a 15-6...
-
Upper Dublin hits reset in win over Upper Moreland
UPPER MORELAND >> The Upper Dublin girls lacrosse team was ready to hit the...
-
Delco Baseball Roundup: Hopkins comes up big when it counts for Cardinal O’Hara
A six-run outburst in the top of the sixth inning Monday lifted Cardinal O’Hara...
-
Delco Softball Roundup: Penn Wood’s Ballenger blanks West Catholic on one hit
Sophomore Ameenah Ballenger made certain that Penn Wood’s first win of 2018 was never...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Spring-Ford beats Perk Valley in 11 innings
Patrick Jucker scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 11th inning on...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Upper Perk’s Taylor Lindsay logs 100th career hit
Upper Perkiomen 13, Phoenixville 2 >> Taylor Lindsay blasted a three-run home run during...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Flack, Fox lead Upper Perk past Pottsgrove
Upper Perkiomen 17, Pottsgrove 10 >> Hope Flack and Liz Fox combined on 10...
-
Surging Boyertown ends Owen J. Roberts’ PAC unbeaten run, 10-9
BOYERTOWN >> It was windy and sunny Monday afternoon at Boyertown, yet a perfect...
-
Winter Sports/ 2 hours ago
Mercury All-Area: Backed by his parents/coaches, Pottsgrove’s Agnew shined his senior season
They say blood is thicker than water. Yet in the Agnew family, water flows...