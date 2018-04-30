Mercury All-Area: 2017-2018 Boys Swimming Teams

First Team

Nolan Benner, So., Boyertown

Alfonso Mestre, Jr., Hill School

Matt Marsh, Sr., Perkiomen Valley

Patrick Agnew, Sr., Pottsgrove

Carson Huff, Sr., Spring-Ford

Carson Hilliard, Sr., Spring-Ford

Second Team

Michael Schiavone, Jr., Hill School

Dalton Fink, Fr., Owen J. Roberts

Ryan Keenan, Jr., Perkiomen Valley

Aidan McNally, Jr., Upper Merion

Justin Ardamoy, Sr., Upper Merion

Kyle Kovalenko, Jr., Upper Perkiomen

Honorable Mention

Boyertown: Oliver Tye, Owen Miller, Joshua Boyer

Hill School: Walter Lehneis, JooYeob Kim

Methacton: Michael Palumbo, Travis Henrick

Owen J. Roberts: Simon Crew, Matt Snyder, Logan Baker, Hayden Fink

Phoenixville: George Pappas

Spring-Ford: Matt Skilton, Luke McKenna

Upper Merion: Michael Lemishko, Andrew Hoy

Upper Perkiomen: Cameron Junk, Trevor Cairns, Daniel Miller, Joel Williams

Coach of the Year

Kevin Bott, Owen J. Roberts

Guided Wildcats to a fourth straight Pioneer Athletic Conference Championship with an unbeaten record for the fourth straight season. Collectively, OJR boasted a 36-0-1 record in the past four years, their lone slip a 93-93 tie against Methacton in February of 2015.