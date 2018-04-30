Mercury All-Area: 2017-2018 Boys Swimming Teams

First Team
Nolan Benner, So., Boyertown
Alfonso Mestre, Jr., Hill School
Matt Marsh, Sr., Perkiomen Valley
Patrick Agnew, Sr., Pottsgrove
Carson Huff, Sr., Spring-Ford
Carson Hilliard, Sr., Spring-Ford
Second Team
Michael Schiavone, Jr., Hill School
Dalton Fink, Fr., Owen J. Roberts
Ryan Keenan, Jr., Perkiomen Valley
Aidan McNally, Jr., Upper Merion
Justin Ardamoy, Sr., Upper Merion
Kyle Kovalenko, Jr., Upper Perkiomen
Honorable Mention
Boyertown: Oliver Tye, Owen Miller, Joshua Boyer
Hill School: Walter Lehneis, JooYeob Kim
Methacton: Michael Palumbo, Travis Henrick
Owen J. Roberts: Simon Crew, Matt Snyder, Logan Baker, Hayden Fink
Phoenixville: George Pappas
Spring-Ford: Matt Skilton, Luke McKenna
Upper Merion: Michael Lemishko, Andrew Hoy
Upper Perkiomen: Cameron Junk, Trevor Cairns, Daniel Miller, Joel Williams
Coach of the Year
Kevin Bott, Owen J. Roberts
Guided Wildcats to a fourth straight Pioneer Athletic Conference Championship with an unbeaten record for the fourth straight season. Collectively, OJR boasted a 36-0-1 record in the past four years, their lone slip a 93-93 tie against Methacton in February of 2015.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
