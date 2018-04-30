Delco Softball Roundup: Penn Wood’s Ballenger blanks West Catholic on one hit

Sophomore Ameenah Ballenger made certain that Penn Wood’s first win of 2018 was never in doubt Monday.

Ballenger pitched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts and was 4-for-4 with a three-run homer, two doubles and seven RBIs as the Patriots routed West Catholic, 16-0.

Ballenger received plenty of help from her friends, too. Favor Loughbenga went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles. Sallah Thollie (four RBIs) and

Melanie Miller each chipped in with three hits, including a double.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Sun Valley 10-17, Octorara 4-2 >> In Game 1, Madison Koons paced the Vanguards with a homer, a triple and a double to go with four RBIs. Julia Skwrit and Amy Parker banged out three hits apiece.

The Vanguards carried their hot bats over in Game 2. Cassie Bridwell went a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Maddie Gutowiecz, who picked up the win, homered and drove in three runs.

In the Central League

Strath Haven 13, Lower Merion 12 >> The Panthers and Aces combined for 25 runs on 29 hits. Haven held on to win the slugfest, with Emily Lesher (4-for-4, two doubles, four RBIs, three runs) and Brooke Bender (3-for-5, homer, two runs) leading the way.

Malia Calciano and Brooke Holsinger both collected three hits. Cayden Frazier was 1-for-2 with three RBIS, while Audrey and Grace Kochanowicz each had a single and a double for the Panthers.

Upper Darby 5, Springfield 3 >> The Royals broke out the boom stick in this one as Brooke Jones, Rylee Shanahan and Camryn Young all clobbed home runs. Young’s bomb scored three in the top of the seventh to give UD the lead.

Rebecca Sorrentino was the winning pitcher. Jenna Casasanto and Abbie DeSantis had two hits apiece for the Cougars.

Penncrest 11, Haverford 10 >> The Lions (8-4) won a wild one under the lights when SJ Whittemore knocked in Abbi ALlinson from third base with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth. Collette Ernst (3-for-5, three RBIs), Brett Gavin (two hits, three RBIs), Kira Sbandi (two hits, two RBIs) and Whittemore (two hits, two RBIs, two runs) all swung a hot bat for Penncrest.

Amber Moscoe’s RBI single in the eighth gave the Fords a 10-9 lead, and Morgan Marchesani ripped two triples for the Fords, who scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to force extras.