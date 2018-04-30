Delco Baseball Roundup: Hopkins comes up big when it counts for Cardinal O’Hara

A six-run outburst in the top of the sixth inning Monday lifted Cardinal O’Hara to a 9-6 victory over Catholic League foe Conwell-Egan.

Dan Hopkins had three hits, including a key two-bagger to spark the Lions’ rally. Brandon Schumm went 2-for-2 with a double and Joey Sperone smacked an RBI single.

Nick Kutufaris filled up the scorebook with two hits, three runs and a pair of RBIs. Jimmy Beaky gutted out the win on the mound.

Bonner & Prendergast 11, Lansdale Catholic 0 >> Erik Lachette showed why he is the ace of the Friars’ pitching staff. The junior allowed only two hits and fanned six in five strong innings of work, improving to 5-0 on the year.

TJ Tecco smashed a double and drove in three runs for the Friars (6-6, 3-6), who scored seven runs in the first inning. Matt Shepherd and Johnny Demucci added two base knocks and two RBIs apiece.

In the Central League:

Marple Newtown 12, Garnet Valley 2 >> The Tigers (14-0, 11-0) had no trouble on the road against the Jaguars. Alden Mathes set the table at the leadoff spot, going 2-for-2 with two runs, two RBIs and two walks. Luke Cantwell doubled three times and walked once in four plate appearances, and Kevin Merrone went 3-for-3 with a double, three ribbies and two runs scored.

Luke Zimmerman was spectacular on the mound in five innings of work. He allowed four hits, one earned run and one walk while striking out 10.

Cole Palis doubled and scored a run for Garnet Valley.

Penncrest 15, Haverford 3 >> Matt Arbogast had a productive day offensively for the Lions, going 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs. Penncrest scored at least two runs in every innings except the third and took advantage of nine Haverford High errors.

Justin Heidig and Tom Innaurato each had a hit, a walk and three runs scored. Caleb Mahaik and Dylan McLoughlin both added a hit and a pair of RBIs.

Upper Darby 7, Springfield 5 >> The Royals racked up only five hits, but coaxed seven walks. Mike Peters walked twice and doubled, Chris Anderson went 2-for-3 with a walk and RBI, and Nolan Ward, Pat McCloskey and Kyle Kessler all knocked home two runs.

Ward pitched five innings, giving up four hits and one earned run while striking out three, to record the win.

For Springfield, Cameron Thorpe went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Mike Grapin singled and knocked in two runs, and Jake Vaughn chipped in with a single, an RBI and two walks.

Lower Merion 12, Strath Haven 2 >> It was one of those days for Panthers, who had won eight consecutive games. Anthony Viggiano laced an RBI triple and Brady Mutz knocked in Viggiano with a hit to give Haven a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

The host Aces stormed back with four runs in the bottom half of the frame. Malek D’ALonzo was 2-for-2 with a double, three runs and three RBIs. Casey Murphy pitched a complete game with eight strikeouts.

Radnor 5, Ridley 3 >> George Hoysgaard had a double and a triple, scoring two runs, and Nick Scheri went 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs for visiting Radnor. Pat Lofton tossed 5.1 innings with four strikeouts to get the win.

Despite the loss, Ridley’s Andrew Hallett went the distance on the mound. He yielded only two earned runs on seven hits, while striking out seven. Ridley’s Christian Gallo, Cam Farro and Ryan Myer all finished 2-for-4 with a run scored.