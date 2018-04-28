Mercury All-Area: 2017-2018 Boys Basketball Teams

First Team

Chase Audige, Senior, Hill School

David Duda, Sophomore, Methacton

Jeff Woodward, Sophomore, Methacton

Noah Baker, Junior, Spring-Ford

Jerry Kapp, Senior, Boyertown

Ryan Kendra, Senior, Upper Perkiomen

Nick Guadarrama, Senior, Perkiomen School

Second Team

DaQuan Morris, Senior, Hill School

Manny Clark, Junior, Pottsgrove

Jason Hein, Senior, Pottsgrove

Tyler Strechay, Junior, Perkiomen Valley

Nestor Diaz, Senior, Spring-Ford

Liam Boyle, Senior, Upper Perkiomen

Chandler Brooks, Senior, Perkiomen School

Honorable Mention

Boyertown: Marcus Thomas

Daniel Boone: Chaunce Johnson

Methacton: Noah Kitaw

Norristown: Mikeel Allen, Vernon Tubbs

Owen J. Roberts: Shyheed May, Dawson Stuart, Sean Praweckyj

Perkiomen School: Titus Wilkins

Perkiomen Valley: Kevin Bernabe, Zach Krause

Phoenixville: Brendan Jenkins, Colton Brown, Steven Hamilton, K.J. Quinn

Pope John Paul II: Aidan McCarthy, Ricky Bearden, Dan Cirino

Pottsgrove: Jayden Blakey, Michael Ziegler, Justin Robinson

Pottstown: Floyd Dashiell, Anthony Brown

Spring-Ford: Austin Hokanson, Harrison Pierce

Upper Merion: Chris Clark

Upper Perkiomen: Will Walker

Coach of the Year

Phil Canosa, Hill School

Stepping in for longtime head coach Seth Eilberg, former assistant coach Canosa led the Blues to their second PAISAA Championship title in program history. After losing to Blair Academy in the MAPL Championship, The Hill plowed its way through the PAISAA playoffs, including a win over nationally-ranked Westtown during the semifinal round.