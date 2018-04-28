First Team
Chase Audige, Senior, Hill School
David Duda, Sophomore, Methacton
Jeff Woodward, Sophomore, Methacton
Noah Baker, Junior, Spring-Ford
Jerry Kapp, Senior, Boyertown
Ryan Kendra, Senior, Upper Perkiomen
Nick Guadarrama, Senior, Perkiomen School
Second Team
DaQuan Morris, Senior, Hill School
Manny Clark, Junior, Pottsgrove
Jason Hein, Senior, Pottsgrove
Tyler Strechay, Junior, Perkiomen Valley
Nestor Diaz, Senior, Spring-Ford
Liam Boyle, Senior, Upper Perkiomen
Chandler Brooks, Senior, Perkiomen School
Honorable Mention
Boyertown: Marcus Thomas
Daniel Boone: Chaunce Johnson
Methacton: Noah Kitaw
Norristown: Mikeel Allen, Vernon Tubbs
Owen J. Roberts: Shyheed May, Dawson Stuart, Sean Praweckyj
Perkiomen School: Titus Wilkins
Perkiomen Valley: Kevin Bernabe, Zach Krause
Phoenixville: Brendan Jenkins, Colton Brown, Steven Hamilton, K.J. Quinn
Pope John Paul II: Aidan McCarthy, Ricky Bearden, Dan Cirino
Pottsgrove: Jayden Blakey, Michael Ziegler, Justin Robinson
Pottstown: Floyd Dashiell, Anthony Brown
Spring-Ford: Austin Hokanson, Harrison Pierce
Upper Merion: Chris Clark
Upper Perkiomen: Will Walker
Coach of the Year
Phil Canosa, Hill School
Stepping in for longtime head coach Seth Eilberg, former assistant coach Canosa led the Blues to their second PAISAA Championship title in program history. After losing to Blair Academy in the MAPL Championship, The Hill plowed its way through the PAISAA playoffs, including a win over nationally-ranked Westtown during the semifinal round.
Comments
Recent News
-
Winter Sports/ 1 hour ago
Mercury All-Area: 2017-2018 Boys Basketball Teams
First Team Chase Audige, Senior, Hill School David Duda, Sophomore, Methacton Jeff Woodward, Sophomore,...
-
Winter Sports/ 1 hour ago
Mercury All-Area: ‘New York Baller’ Chase Audige leads Hill School to historic season
The first time Chase Audige stepped foot on campus at The Hill School, he...
-
Spring Sports/ 14 hours ago
Interboro’s Bailey racks up 14 whiffs, shuts down Upper Darby
Bridget Bailey had it all working Friday. The All-Delco pitcher twirled a one-hit shutout...
-
Spring Sports/ 14 hours ago
Cericola delivers sweet swing in clutch for Chichester
Chichester’s Anthony Cericola delivered a big blast in the clutch Friday afternoon. Cericola’s two-run...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 15 hours ago
Wissahickon shuts out Abington in 2nd half for 4th straight win
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Making up for a slow start has been this season’s theme...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 15 hours ago
Hanson, defense lead way as Upper Dublin handles Souderton
FRANCONIA >> Jed Hanson cut toward the net, jumped into the air and caught...
-
Strath Haven girls ‘content’ with impressive showing at Penn Relays
PHILADELPHIA >> The goal for Strath Haven’s Grace Forbes, Maggie Forbes, Abby Loiselle and...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Liam Conway claims fifth in the mile at Penn Relays
Owen J. Roberts’ Liam Conway enhanced his final go-round in high-school track by placing...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Phoenixville rallies late for 5-2 win over Boyertown
Phoenixville 5, Boyertown 2 >> The Phantoms broke open a 2-2 tie with a...
-
Mercury Area Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Spring-Ford tops Owen J. Roberts to complete unbeaten PAC season
Spring-Ford 12, Owen J. Roberts 4 >> The Rams used an 8-2 second-half advantage...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 16 hours ago
Big second half sends Pennridge past Hatboro-Horsham
EAST ROCKHILL >> Flawless transition along with the ability to find each other on...
-
Wrestling/ 17 hours ago
Mercury All-Area: Wrestling Teams
FIRST TEAM 106 – Matt Vulakh, Pope John Paul II, Fr. 113 – Jared...