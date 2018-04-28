Interboro’s Bailey racks up 14 whiffs, shuts down Upper Darby

Bridget Bailey had it all working Friday.

The All-Delco pitcher twirled a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and clubbed an RBI double to lead Interboro past Upper Darby, 2-0.

Sam Bellano contributed a run-scoring single for the Bucs (10-1). Rebecca Sorrentino was a tough-luck losing pitcher and Lexie Witmer accounted for Upper Darby’s lone hit off Bailey.

In another nonleague contest:

Strath Haven 15, Academy Park 0 >> Brooke Holsinger roped two triples and scored a pair of runs, while Malia Calciano went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs for the Panthers, who buried the visiting Knights in a four-inning game. Hazel Kane pitched three innings, allowing only one hit while striking out seven.

In the Central League:

Penncrest 4, Ridley 1 >> All-Delco Maya Hartman recorded 12 strikeouts in a complete game for the Lions (7-4). Melody Gleason did plenty of damage with her three-run triple in the fifth inning, and Kira Sbandi added two hits and a pair of runs scored.

In the Ches-Mont League:

Unionville 4, Sun Valley 2 >> Alayna Lloyd enjoyed a three-hit game, Carly Williams tripled and Maddie Gutowiecz and Hailey Lipka both had an RBI for the Vanguards.