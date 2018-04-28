Chester boys, Penn Wood girls get good gauge on where they stand

PHILADELPHIA >> The final day of the 124th Penn Relays was a good one for the girls 4 x 400-meter relay team from Penn Wood and the boys 4 x 400-meter relay squads from Episcopal Academy, Radnor and Chester, along with Strath Haven jumper Dayo Abeeb.
Thanks to a sizzling anchor split from Elicia Moore (55.86 seconds), Penn Wood took third in the girls Philadelphia Area 4 x 400-meter relay with a season-best time of 3:52.82. Shaniyh Toodles, Kyra Carroll and Fanta Konde were on that team, too.
The race was a good barometer for the rest of the season. The Patriots finished behind Neumann-Goretti, which is Class 2A, and Coatesville.
“It was good to place and PR against really good competition,” Carroll said.
In the morning, EA’s Chris Zimmerman, Chris Bassett, Elias Lindgren and Jack Bush shattered the school record by two seconds with a time of 3 minutes, 24.83 seconds to win the Inter-Ac 4 x 400 title and earn a spot later in the afternoon in the Philadelphia Area final. The Churchmen finished eighth in that race with a time of 3:25.62.
“It’s amazing, Bush said. “I’ve been coming here since I was in the fourth grade and to do what we did is amazing. We’ve put in a lot of hard work and it’s nice to have it finally pay off.”
Ethan Zeh, Jahmair Rider, Frank Brown and Chris Barkley teamed up to lead Radnor to the title in the Central League 4 x 400 in 3:26.84. That time may not have been good enough to advance to later in the day, but the Raiders were happy with it.
“All we wanted to do was run hard and give our best and that’s what we did,” Riders said.
Lamaj Curry, Malik Langley, Abdul Griggs and Malachi Langley of Chester made it three wins in a row for Delco with a victory in the Suburban A 4 x 400. The Clippers brought the baton home in 3:24.87.
“We came in and accomplished what we wanted to accomplish,” Curry said. “We wanted to come in, hit a good time and we did that.”
Cardinal O’Hara, Archbishop Carroll and Bonner & Prendergast got to run on the NBCSN national broadcast in the Catholic League 4 x 400. That came on the heels of the USA vs. World men’s 4 x 100-meter race.
“That psyched us up,” said Macneil Mandeh, who ran the leadoff leg for the O’Hara team of Quasir Cottman, Daneal Williams and Tommy Andrusko that finished sixth. “Even if you weren’t feeling it before (the USA vs. World race) you were feeling it afterward.
Bonner & Prendie (Alton McKenley, Nwabueze Onyemachi, Tony Harper, Enoobong Eka) were the top Delco finishers in the Catholic League race. The Friars were fifth in 3:32.27.
In the field events, Abeeb leaped a personal best 46 feet, 8¾ inches to take ninth in a field of 18 competitors in the triple jump.
Comments
Recent News
-
Dirks’ dozen draws helps Episcopal control Garnet Valley
RADNOR >> At this stage of the lacrosse season, everyone is looking at numbers,...
-
Terra’s goal lifts Marple Newtown to wild win at Katie Samson Festival
RADNOR >> It’s been a long time since Marple Newtown has been a championship...
-
Chester boys, Penn Wood girls get good gauge on where they stand
PHILADELPHIA >> The final day of the 124th Penn Relays was a good one...
-
Spring Sports/ 6 hours ago
Garnet Valley gets by Spring-Ford 8-7 at Katie Samson Festival
RADNOR >> Some 27 games, between girls and boys lacrosse, were played at the...
-
Boys Tennis/ 8 hours ago
Lower Moreland’s Kvint wins District 1-2A Title; Wiss’ Tran headed to 3A Final
SPRINGFIELD >> It wasn’t surprising to see Lower Moreland advance two players to the...
-
Winter Sports/ 14 hours ago
Mercury All-Area: 2017-2018 Boys Basketball Teams
First Team Chase Audige, Senior, Hill School David Duda, Sophomore, Methacton Jeff Woodward, Sophomore,...
-
Winter Sports/ 14 hours ago
Mercury All-Area: ‘New York Baller’ Chase Audige leads Hill School to historic season
The first time Chase Audige stepped foot on campus at The Hill School, he...
-
Interboro’s Bailey racks up 14 whiffs, shuts down Upper Darby
Bridget Bailey had it all working Friday. The All-Delco pitcher twirled a one-hit shutout...
-
Cericola delivers sweet swing in clutch for Chichester
Chichester’s Anthony Cericola delivered a big blast in the clutch Friday afternoon. Cericola’s two-run...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 1 day ago
Wissahickon shuts out Abington in 2nd half for 4th straight win
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Making up for a slow start has been this season’s theme...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 1 day ago
Hanson, defense lead way as Upper Dublin handles Souderton
FRANCONIA >> Jed Hanson cut toward the net, jumped into the air and caught...
-
Strath Haven girls ‘content’ with impressive showing at Penn Relays
PHILADELPHIA >> The goal for Strath Haven’s Grace Forbes, Maggie Forbes, Abby Loiselle and...