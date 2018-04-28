Cericola delivers sweet swing in clutch for Chichester

Chichester’s Anthony Cericola delivered a big blast in the clutch Friday afternoon.
Cericola’s two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning broke a scoreless tie and sent Chichester on its way to a 2-0 nonleague victory over Upper Darby. It was Cericola’s first dinger of the season.
Andrew Rodriguez dominated on the hill for the Eagles. He hurled a two-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts.
Anthony Caramanico supplied two hits and Caleb Talley singled and scored a run for Chichester.
In the Inter-Ac League:
SCHA 8, Haverford School 4 >> Nick Holtz had a single, a walk and two RBIs and Justin Meyer launched a solo homer for the Fords (9-7, 3-3), who allowed the visiting Blue Devils to score six unanswered runs to secure the win.
In the Bicentennial League:
Jenkintown 5, Delco Christian 4 >> The Knights let a four-run lead in the sixth inning fall by the wayside due in large part to shoddy defensive play.
Robert Lucas threw six solid frames for DC and helped his cause with three hits. Tyler Rossini chipped in with two knocks, including a double.
