Wissahickon shuts out Abington in 2nd half for 4th straight win

LOWER GWYNEDD >> Making up for a slow start has been this season’s theme for the Wissahickon boys lacrosse team.

The Trojans opened the year 0-6 but have been working their way back since the start of the Suburban One League American conference schedule. Friday night, Wissahickon picked up its fourth straight victory, shutting out visiting Abington in the second half to pull away for a 8-4 victory.

“We just have a really young team. I think we have eight freshmen on our team and a couple sophomores. And it was just getting their feet wet in the beginning and able to step up to the competition,” Trojans sophomore Harrison Williams said. “And I think now that they’re used to it, it’s coming easier to them and allowed us to get a few wins.”

Williams finished with a game-high three goals — including the go-ahead tally 59 seconds into the third quarter — while Owen Baim found the back of the net twice for the Trojans (4-6, 4-0 conference), one of two sides still unbeaten in SOL American play alongside Upper Dublin.

“It’s kind of been a trend for us this year, we come out soft and have to work for it at the end,” Williams said. “But it was a good win today.”

Wissahickon trailed just once — Nate Rose giving the Galloping Ghosts the 1-0 advantage at 10:47 in the opening quarters — but had a hard time shaking Abington mostly due to the outstanding effort in net by Ghosts goalkeeper Connor Reed. The senior committed to Division III Marywood finished with 20 saves on the night, 14 coming in the first half.

“Connor stood on his head. He played a great game, made some great saves that were amazing. Defense played great all together. Four goals each half,” Abington coach Mike Duffy said. “And, yeah, the offense we just couldn’t put it in the net, maybe coaches got to draw it up a little bit better.

“Guys are working hard, so I’m proud of them. They’re working really hard and we’re improving every week that’s what matters.”

Rose and Dom Ricciardi both scored two goals for the Ghosts (3-9, 0-4), who lost their sixth straight. Abington has dropped eight of nine since starting the season 2-1.

“We’ve had some tough games,” Duffy said. “Schematically, the guys in the beginning of the season were having trouble with the clear. We cleaned that up so the clear started coming together and now the games are getting closer. And we’re working way better in transition. That was another thing in the first half, our transition offense was way better than it’s been in past games. In the second half we kind of lost that transition.”

Both teams step out of conference play for their next games. Wissahickon is back in action Saturday at the Katie Samson Festival at Radnor facing Shipley School at 9 a.m. Abington, meanwhile, hosts Archbishop Ryan 3:30 p.m. Monday.

After Friday’s first quarter ended knotted 1-1, goals by Michael Licata and Williams gave the Trojans at 3-1 lead at 8:57 in the second. The Ghosts, however, responded with back-to-back strikes — Ricciardi scoring off a Rose assist at 8:44 while Rose tying the contest at 6:01.

Williams’ second goal gave the Trojans back in the lead at 3:26 but in the final minute the visitors were again level as Ricciardi scored with 27.2 seconds left, making it 4-4 at the break.

That proved to be the Ghosts’ final goal on the night and Williams proceeded to put the Trojans ahead for good with the lone tally of the third at 11:01 in the quarter.

“Their defense just kind of came out quick. And I rolled under him and was able to put it away inside five yards,” Williams said.

Wissahickon finally got a few shots behind Reed in the fourth to create some separation from the Ghosts. Baim put the Trojans up 6-4 at 9:09 while Michael Yang stepped into some space in the middle and bounced a ball past Reed for a three-goal lead at 7:33. From behind the net, Jackson Intrieri’s effort deflected off Reed and into the net with 1:31 remaining.

“They seemed to want it more in the first half. And came out strong in the second, allowed us to get a few goals early and keep them from coming back,” Williams said. “I think our defense really picked it up and stop them from scoring.”