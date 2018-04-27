Standen’s dominance on the mound helps Marple Newtown stay undefeated

Sean Standen was masterful over six one-hit innings and Andrew Cantwell recorded his first career save, striking out three, as Marple Newtown remained unbeaten with a 2-0 Central League win over Lower Merion Thursday.

Standen fanned nine Aces on the way to improving his record to 5-0. Kevin Merrone’s slugged an RBI triple with two outs in the third to put the Tigers (12-0, 10-0) in front. Tyler Bogan added a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

In other Central League action:

Strath Haven 8, Garnet Valley 2 >> In a battle for second place, the Panthers outlasted the visiting Jaguars, led by All-Delco Anthony Viggiano, who was 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and a pair of runs scored. Brady Mutz added two hits and two RBIs, Luke Mutz tripled, scored two runs and walked twice, and Koll Peicher was 2-for-3 with a pair of ribbies. The Panthers tagged Garnet Valley ace Will Wesolowski for five runs (four earned) on six hits over three innings.

Viggiano pitched five strong innings, allowing no earned runs, with four Ks to get the win. Hendry Dawes threw two no-hit frames of relief, striking out four.

Cole Palis singled and scored a run for GV.

Harriton 14, Upper Darby 4 >> Justin Rimel rapped two singles and Alec Manzi was 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, but the Royals couldn’t keep up with the Rams, who scored 11 of the game’s final 12 runs.

Conestoga 4, Springfield 2 >> Cam Thorpe was 2-for-3 with a double and Chris Huk added two singles and an RBI for the Cougars, but the Pioneers snapped a 2-2 tie with two runs in the top of the seventh.

In the Catholic League:

Cardinal O’Hara 3, Roman Catholic 2 >> Liam Nihill gave the Lions seven sensational innings, allowing only two hits and no earned runs while striking out eight.

Dan Hopkins blasted a solo homer for the game’s first run in the bottom of the second. The Lions (9-3, 6-2) tacked on two more runs in the frame to take a 3-0 lead. Brandon Schumm (run) and Joe Sperone (RBI) each collected two base knocks.

In the Del Val League:

Chichester 24, Penn Wood 3 >> Joe Renzi (two runs, two runs) and Logan Sullivan (two hits, four runs) had three RBIs each to help the Eagles (8-2, 8-2) cruise past the Patriots. Marcus Williams doubled and drove in two runs, while Dave Heffron and A.J. Smith collected their first varsity hits.

Interboro 17, Chester 2 >> Aaron Stankiewicz belted a three-run homer in the first inning and finished the afternoon with five RBIs, helping the Bucs stay perfect in the Del Val. Kyle Bonner laced a three-run triple and was 2-for-2 with four RBIs for Interboro (10-1, 10-0). Nate Kern struck out eight over four innings to get the win.

In the Bicentennial League:

Morrisville 13, Christian Academy 3 >> Ming Song Guo raised his season average to close to .370 with two hits, but the rebuilding Crusaders remain in search of their first win. Guo drove in two of his team’s three runs, as well.

Holy Ghost Prep 14, Delco Christian 0 >> David Miller picked up the only base knock for the Knights (4-5).