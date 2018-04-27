Presenting 2017-18 All-Main Line girls swimming teams

The 2017-18 Main Line high school girls’ swimming scene was filled with many strong swimmers and championship squads.

Villa Maria Academy was PIAA 2A state champions for the eight consecutive year, easily won the District 1 2A title, and went undefeated in the AACA.

Conestoga (12-0) ruled in the Central League, with Lower Merion (8-2) and Haverford High (8-3) enjoying strong campaigns in the Central loop.

Episcopal Academy (5-1) finished second at Easterns; while Agnes Irwin placed sixth.

In the Friends’ Schools League, Friends’ Central (6-1) successfully defended its league title.

The All-Main Line high school girls’ swimming teams are selected by the coaches. Because Main Line Media News covers 19 high schools, the Main Line Media News sports staff limits the number of sports available to first team, second team and honorable mention – but follows the priority of the coaches’ selections.

What follows are the 2017-18 All-Main Line high school girls’ swimming teams:

FIRST TEAM

Mia Abruzzo, Academy of Notre Dame – Freshman won 200 IM (2:00.49) and 500 free (4:51.90) at Easterns and was named the Female Swimmer of the Meet, posting AA All-American times in both of her first-place finishes. The Delaware County Daily Times Girls Swimmer of the Year, Abruzzo was the only swimmer at the Inter-Ac Championships to win two events (100 fly, 200 IM).

Maddie Aguirre, Agnes Irwin – Junior finished third in the 200 IM, sixth in the 100 back, fourth in the 400 free relay and fifth in the 200 medley relay (swimming the breaststroke leg) at Easterns. A first team All-Delco swimmer, she had four top-four finishes at the Inter-Ac Championships.

Madison Ledwith, Conestoga – Senior finished third in 100 fly and seventh in 100 free at the PIAA state championships; and placed in the top three in both events at Districts. An All-Central League swimmer for the past four years, and a first team All-Chester County selection, Ledwith will swim for Penn State next year.

Sophia Poeta, Conestoga – Junior finished sixth in the 100 back at the PIAA state championships, and placed second in 100 back and 10th in free at the District 1 championships. An All-Central League swimmer for the past three years, Poeta is valued by the Central League champions for her versatility and leadership.

Chelsey Liu, Episcopal Academy – Sophomore finished third in the 50 free, fifth in the 100 free, third in the 400 free relay and third in the 200 medley relay (butterfly leg) that posted an All-American time at Easterns. Was Inter-Ac champion in the 50 free and placed second in the 100 free at Inter-Acs.

Hadley DeBruyn, Episcopal Academy – Sophomore finished second in the 100 back (56.34), third in the 200 free and 400 free relay, and sixth in the 200 free relay, at Easterns. A first time All-Delco swimmer, she finished first in the 100 back and second in the 200 free at the Pennsylvania Girls Independent Schools Championships.

Wren Sablich, Episcopal Academy – Senior diver was first in the 1-meter dive at the Pennsylvania Girls Independent Schools Championships, finished first at Easterns (11-dive score of 409.05) and claimed the Inter-Ac title with a six-dive score of 284.45. Was a first team All-Delco selection.

Alex Sumner, Episcopal Academy – Senior finished first at Easterns with an All-American time of 54.19. The first team All-Delco swimmer also finished third in the 200 medley relay (swam backstroke leg), third in the 400 free relay and sixth in the 200 free relay at Easterns. Was the only girls Easterns champ to win her event in a time faster than her PIAA counterparts (both Class 3A and 2A) this year, relays included.

Anna Kalandadze, Lower Merion – Junior was PIAA state champion in the 500 free (4:46.25) and placed fourth in the 200 free. Was first in 500 free and second in 200 free at the District 1 championships, and finished first in both events at the Central League Championships. A seven-time school record holder.

Annika Edwards, Lower Merion – Junior finished 11th in the 100 back at the PIAA state championships, was an All-District selection and is a school record holder in two events.

Grace Wakiyama, Radnor – Senior was the Raiders’ MVP, placed eighth in the 100 breast at Districts and 22nd at States. A versatile swimmer who has been a consistently strong performer in Central League and Districts, she is a repeat All-Main Line first team selection.

Kaitlyn Agger, Villa Maria Academy – Senior finished second in the 500 free (4:58.54) at the PIAA state championships, where she also placed 12th in the 100 fly, and seventh in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay. A first team All-Chester County swimmer, she notched a silver medal in the 500 freestyle at districts.

Katherine Fronzcak, Villa Maria Academy – Sophomore finished third in 500 free (5:02.08) at States, where she also placed fifth in 200 free, seventh in 400 free relay and ninth in 200 free relay. A first team All-Chester County swimmer, she earned a gold medal at Districts in the 500 freestyle.

Alexa Turco, Villa Maria Academy – Junior finished fourth in 500 free at the PIAA state championships, where she also placed eighth in the 200 free, and seventh in both the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay.

SECOND TEAM

Agnes Irwin – Myka Thomas, senior; Riley Pujadas, freshman.

Conestoga – Alex Marlow, junior.

Episcopal Academy – Maia Golub, senior; Alex Towers, sophomore; Bridget Egan, freshman.

Friends’ Central – Sofia Acchione, senior; Maddie Anderson, sophomore; Elisabeth Forsyth, sophomore.

Haverford High – Grace Myers, junior; Brooke Jamieson, sophomore; Julia Curran, sophomore; Elsley Hazell, sophomore.

Lower Merion – Sophie Obedek, sophomore; Amari Swint, freshman.

Merion Mercy Academy – Claire McKernan, senior.

Villa Maria Academy – Kira Buchler, senior; Riley Miller, junior; Maddie Ladd, freshman; Nina Smith, senior.

HONORABLE MENTION

Academy of Notre Dame – Kayleigh Olszewski, sophomore; Madison Gaffney, junior; Sarah Hahn, junior.

Agnes Irwin – Emma Boratto, junior.

Baldwin School – Emily Xiong, sophomore; Taylor Trapp, junior; Christina Coppola, freshman; Frances Wilson, sophomore.

Conestoga – Louise Hay, sophomore; Lauren Diehl, senior; Julia Semmer, senior.

Episcopal Academy – Isabel Handal, sophomore; Jovana Sekulic, freshman; Margot Leroux, freshman; Colleen Phelan, sophomore.

Friends’ Central – Sophie Shack, senior; Kate Raphaely, senior.

Harriton – Natalie Agostini, freshman; Tatum Maloney, freshman.

Haverford High – Abby Kissinger, sophomore.

Radnor – Ella Fulton, sophomore; Samantha Lee, senior.

Shipley – Amelia Devine, freshman.

(Archbishop Carroll did not submit a completed All-Main Line girls swimming ballot.)