Owen J. Roberts’ Liam Conway claims fifth in the mile at Penn Relays

Owen J. Roberts’ Liam Conway enhanced his final go-round in high-school track by placing fifth in the mile run at the Penn Relays Carnival.

The OJR senior clocked a 4:16.10 in the 16-runner field, which was headed by Kieran McDermott of Bel Air (Md.) in 4:09.63. Conway’s time put him across the finish line 0.35 seconds ahead of Robert Miranda of Menlo School (Atherton, Calif.), who ran a 4:16.45.

Finishing between McDermott and Conway were Cameron Ponder of Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem, N.C., 4:10.98), Drew Maher of Shore Regional (West Long Branch, N.J., 4:11.94) and Maazin Ahmed of Schenectady (N.Y., 4:15.56).