Owen J. Roberts’ Liam Conway enhanced his final go-round in high-school track by placing fifth in the mile run at the Penn Relays Carnival.
The OJR senior clocked a 4:16.10 in the 16-runner field, which was headed by Kieran McDermott of Bel Air (Md.) in 4:09.63. Conway’s time put him across the finish line 0.35 seconds ahead of Robert Miranda of Menlo School (Atherton, Calif.), who ran a 4:16.45.
Finishing between McDermott and Conway were Cameron Ponder of Mount Tabor (Winston-Salem, N.C., 4:10.98), Drew Maher of Shore Regional (West Long Branch, N.J., 4:11.94) and Maazin Ahmed of Schenectady (N.Y., 4:15.56).
Comments
Recent News
-
Spring Sports/ 6 hours ago
Interboro’s Bailey racks up 14 whiffs, shuts down Upper Darby
Bridget Bailey had it all working Friday. The All-Delco pitcher twirled a one-hit shutout...
-
Spring Sports/ 6 hours ago
Cericola delivers sweet swing in clutch for Chichester
Chichester’s Anthony Cericola delivered a big blast in the clutch Friday afternoon. Cericola’s two-run...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 7 hours ago
Wissahickon shuts out Abington in 2nd half for 4th straight win
LOWER GWYNEDD >> Making up for a slow start has been this season’s theme...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 7 hours ago
Hanson, defense lead way as Upper Dublin handles Souderton
FRANCONIA >> Jed Hanson cut toward the net, jumped into the air and caught...
-
Strath Haven girls ‘content’ with impressive showing at Penn Relays
PHILADELPHIA >> The goal for Strath Haven’s Grace Forbes, Maggie Forbes, Abby Loiselle and...
-
Owen J. Roberts’ Liam Conway claims fifth in the mile at Penn Relays
Owen J. Roberts’ Liam Conway enhanced his final go-round in high-school track by placing...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Phoenixville rallies late for 5-2 win over Boyertown
Phoenixville 5, Boyertown 2 >> The Phantoms broke open a 2-2 tie with a...
-
Mercury Area Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Spring-Ford tops Owen J. Roberts to complete unbeaten PAC season
Spring-Ford 12, Owen J. Roberts 4 >> The Rams used an 8-2 second-half advantage...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 8 hours ago
Big second half sends Pennridge past Hatboro-Horsham
EAST ROCKHILL >> Flawless transition along with the ability to find each other on...
-
Wrestling/ 9 hours ago
Mercury All-Area: Wrestling Teams
FIRST TEAM 106 – Matt Vulakh, Pope John Paul II, Fr. 113 – Jared...
-
Wrestling/ 9 hours ago
Mercury All-Area: Impressive medal haul illuminates Jones’ excellence for Boyertown
It was, to say the least, an impressive collection of precious metal. And a...
-
Spring Sports/ 11 hours ago
Owens strong in goal as Pottstown tops Pottsgrove, 12-4
LOWER POTTSGROVE >> She plays a position where misses get more notice than successful...