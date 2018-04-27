O’Hara bests Bonner, advances to Catholic League semifinals

The No. 2 double tandem of Eric Lee and Ryan Henderson sealed Cardinal O’Hara’s 3-2 victory over Bonner & Prendergast in the quarterfinal round of the Catholic League playoffs. The Lions play St. Joseph’s Prep in the semifinals Friday.
Owen Sheehan and Jack McCarry were victorious at first doubles for O’Hara, while Charlie Sheehan won 6-1, 6-3 in the No. 2 singles match.
John Staiber and Jimmy Dougherty both won in straight sets for the Friars.
In the Central League:
Haverford 7, Ridley 0 >> Jamie Taglang, Alex Arcidiacono and COnnor Rose all claimed victories in singles action for the Fords (4-5, 3-5). The No. 4 duo of Varun Rajan and Eric Liu overcame a tough first set to win 7-6 (7-2), 6-2.
Lower Merion 5, Radnor 2 >> Alex Weiss won 6-1, 6-3 at third singles for the Raiders (9-3, 8-2). Max Xie and Ryan Klein teamed up for a 6-1, 6-3 decision at No. 4 doubles.
In nonleague action:
Academy Park 4, Pottstown 1 >> The Knights received winning performances from singles players Mel Schoolfield and Kosovar Cocaj. The success continued in doubles play where Charles Spor and Shamir Blackwell won 6-2, 6-1, and Ryan Taylor and Calvin Keeys earned a 6-2, 6-2 victory.
