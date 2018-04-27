Mercury Softball Roundup: Phoenixville rallies late for 5-2 win over Boyertown

Phoenixville 5, Boyertown 2 >> The Phantoms broke open a 2-2 tie with a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning on the way to a PAC win.

Maggie Duncan (2-for-2) hit a two-run single in the inning and Emma Rakorski finished 2-for-2 with two RBI. Kendall Brown picked up the pitching win, scattering two unearned runs on four hits and just one walk in seven innings. Allison Melahn took the loss for Boyertown, tagged for five runs (three earned) on nine hits in six innings.

Spring-Ford 17, Pottsgrove 1 >> Home runs by Jules Ryan and Maddie Walsh were the biggest of the Rams’ 18 hits as they rolled over the Falcons in PAC divisional crossover action.

Both players had three RBI apiece, headed by Jules Hughes’ four. Winning pitcher Maggie Walsh scattered three hits and one walk while fanning six in a game halted after four innings by the mercy rule.