Mercury Area Boys Lacrosse Roundup: Spring-Ford tops Owen J. Roberts to complete unbeaten PAC season

Spring-Ford 12, Owen J. Roberts 4 >> The Rams used an 8-2 second-half advantage to lock up a win and secure their unbeaten regular season in PAC play.

Peyton Gensler scored four times while Jarrod Marenger (assist) and Ryan Rosenblum each netted hat tricks in the win. Kyle Mason posted three assists while Kyle Decerio and Gavin Hare each notched solo tallies in front of Kyle Pettine’s nine-save performance in goal. Christian Brofft, Brian Monk, Logan Clefisch and Cooper Chamberlain registered OJR’s goals.

Perkiomen Valley 7, Interboro 6 >> Richie Marshall scored 12 seconds into overtime to lift the Perkiomen Valley boys lacrosse team to a 7-6 win over Interboro in Pioneer Athletic Conference play on Friday afternoon.

Marshall’s score came off a feed from Brian Fehr, after Matt Brock won the faceoff. Marshall finished with a pair of goals scored while Fehr and Max Nice each finished with a goal and an assist. Nick Pammer, Connor Roop and Zach Schiffman were each credited with solo tallies while Rob Farrington made 11 saves in goal. Johnny Scibello and Brett McLaughlin scored two goals apiece for Interboro.